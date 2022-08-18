NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Couple On TikTok Is Getting Real About Why They Moved From Toronto To Calgary (VIDEOS)

The cheaper real estate is a plus!

Calgary Staff Writer
Moving to a new city can be scary, but it definitely helps when other people are able to share their experiences of moving. This couple recently moved to Calgary from Toronto and they've been sharing all the reasons behind their decision to move on TikTok.

The couple – Umar and Atefah Khan – documented their move from Toronto to Calgary on TikTok earlier this year and since then they've been sharing tons of stunning videos that really show why Alberta is a great place to be.

In a video, Khan said the move just made sense to them due to real estate prices.

"Me and my wife both work from home and we just need a crash pad. We do a lot of travelling and we take our work with us. We want to buy a cheap, affordable condo somewhere that we can always call home," he explained

@toronto2calgary

Reply to @user1e40r9r7ms moving from Toronto to Calgary! Why Calgary? #movingcrosscountry #moving #movingout #movingtocalgary #calgary #canada #roadtrip #fyp #leavingtoronto #tocalgary

In comparison in Toronto, real estate is "really expensive" which was the main reason behind the move.

Since moving in May 2022, the couple has shared videos on getting their lives set up in Calgary and their travels through Alberta, and they're definitely selling the province pretty well.

As well as cheaper places to live, lower taxes in Alberta were also an appeal for them.

@toronto2calgary

Why we left Toronto!? #movingtocalgary #calgary #alberta #toronto #ontario #leavingtoronto #leavingontario #moving #movingout #newcity #fyp

One of the main reasons shared on their TikTok is the incredible scenery that's just a short drive away from the city.

@toronto2calgary

This is why we moved to Calgary! Beside the amazing housing market, chill people and low taxes, being a short drive from the rockies has been a dream come true we try to drive up atleast weekly and find new spots to hike! #calgary #movingtocalgary #explorealberta #banffnationalpark #banffcanada #yyc #Shoppers60 #calgarylife #albertacanada #thingstodoincalgary #thingstodoinalberta #summerincalgary #fyp #fypシ


There are also a ton of places close by where you can get amazing views of the Northern Lights.

@toronto2calgary

Why we left Toronto!? #calgary #yyc #alberta #explorealberta #canada #albertacanada #summerincalgary #PrimeDayDreamDeals #northernlights #belairdirectdrivechallenge #torontotocalgary #movingfromtorontotocalgary #fyp #fypシ

You can also get close (but hopefully not too close) to a lot of wildlife and even catch a glimpse of an adorable baby bear.

@toronto2calgary

Beat sighting in Banff 🐻😍 #calgary #alberta #banff #banffnationalpark #banffcanada #banffalberta #bear #blackbear #bearsighting #movingtocalgary #viral #fypシ #fyp

It looks like this couple has found a few good reasons to move to Alberta so far!

