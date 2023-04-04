Calgary's 'Most Expensive' Condo Is Up For Sale & It Looks Unreal (PHOTOS)
It's way cheaper than Vancouver's priciest condo!
If you've ever dreamed of winning the lottery and what kind of home you'd buy with the fortune, Calgary's "most expensive" condo is currently on sale and it's pretty spectacular.
The huge luxury condo comes with a hefty price tag of $7,988,000, making it the most pricey condo for sale in Calgary, according to real estate agent Joel Semmens.
The Concord building in Calgary.Joel Semmens & Associates
The condo is in The Concord building in Eau Claire and it comes with some incredible views of the Bow River, Peace Bridge, Prince's Island Park and the Rocky Mountains.
One of the bedrooms in the condo. Joel Semmens & Associates
Standing at 3,544 square feet, the condo looks like it comes straight out of Succession, and it comes with two bedrooms and three bathrooms with huge floor-to-ceiling windows throughout so you can take in those views no matter where you are in the space.
One of the bathrooms in the condo.Joel Semmens & Associates
As well as a huge living room, dining room and media room, the condo has a super modern kitchen with marble counters, high-end appliances and it even has a built-in espresso machine.
The kitchen.Joel Semmens & Associates
If you're a wine enthusiast, there's a custom temperature-controlled, glass wine room which will definitely be a hit with guests.
The wine room.Joel Semmens & Associates
One of the most impressive selling points of the condo is the huge patio with river views. It has a complete BBQ kitchen and gas lines so you can hook up a fire pit.
Views from the patio. Joel Semmens & Associates
It also has the only private four-car garage available in the building so you have plenty of room for cars.
Obviously, an $8 million price is going to be out of reach for a lot of people, but compared to Vancouver, where stunning condos can sell for as much as $34.8 million, it's practically a steal.