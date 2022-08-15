This Is Vancouver's 'Most Expensive' Real Estate Listing & The Views Are Unreal (PHOTOS)
It's on the tallest building in the city!
There is a pricey home for sale right on top of the tallest building in Vancouver and the views from it are wild.
The penthouse is currently for sale in the Shangri-La hotel for $34.8 million and it is "the most expensive listing currently on the market in Vancouver," according to the real estate agent, Max Hasman.
Shangri-La Penthouse.Malcolm and Max Hasman
This penthouse has some stunning city views and a massive 41-foot private rooftop pool as it sits 61 floors high in the sky.
From it, you can see glimpses of the "Northshore mountains, Coal Harbour, Stanley Park, Lions Gate Bridge, Mount Baker to the East and the serene sunsets over English Bay," said Hasman.
Shangri-La Penthouse.Malcolm and Max Hasman
Imagine sipping on a cup of coffee and feeling like you're on top of the world right from your very own home with these types of views.
Shangri-La Penthouse.Malcolm and Max Hasman
This home is the epitome of luxury.
Just look at this amazing patio space!
Shangri-La Penthouse.Malcolm and Max Hasman
It also comes with all the five-star Shangri-La hotel amenities, a 24-hour concierge and a three-car private garage with valet parking included.
Basically, you could live that luxury hotel life all while being at home.
There are three bedrooms and five bathrooms scattered throughout the 4,300-square-foot dream home.
Shangri-La Penthouse.Malcolm and Max Hasman
Not to mention, an amazing at-home wine cellar to keep all those fine wines in.
Shangri-La Penthouse.Malcolm and Max Hasman
As soon as you walk outside the building you will be right in the heart of the city, too. Could it get any better?
Shangri-La Penthouse
Shangri-La Penthouse.
Price: 34.8 million
Address: PH2 1128 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC