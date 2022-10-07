6 Reasons Why You Couldn't Pay Me To Move To Calgary From Toronto
City peeps stay east!
Calgary has been trying to lure Torontonians over to the west coast with the promise of affordability — but the city could offer to pay my rent, and I still wouldn't move.
I've lived in Toronto for the past five years, and although the majority of my family have moved from British Colombia to Calgary, I won't be joining them anytime soon.
I visit Calgary a few times a year. It's clean, the people are friendly, and the shopping's great, but it doesn't hold a candle to Toronto.
Here are six reasons why I would never move from Toronto to Calgary.
Calgary has mind-numbing winters
I know Toronto gets cold, but Calgary is freezing. If I’m already wrapped in a seasonal depression cocoon in the 6ix, I don’t need to witness myself in Calgary, thank you very much.
Sure, Banff's close by and Christmas looks like a winter wonderland, but after the allure of the holidays wears off, you're just left with a mind-numbing cold that seeps into your bones.
Last Christmas, when I went to Calgary for the holidays, I was walking around the block (which is an actual activity people do in the suburbs), and my knees got so cold that I ate it on a patch of ice.
The icing on the cake is that I just had to lay there for a second before getting up because my limbs were too cold to move.
Toronto has better nightlife
I love overpriced cocktails and dancing on a girl's night out.
On every corner in Toronto, there's a new bar blasting music at 2 a.m. or a shiny new cocktail bar serving artisanal drinks.
In Calgary, your options for a night out are a lot more limited, and you also have to share the dance floor with a much younger crowd because of the drinking age.
I kid you not, the last time I went out in Calgary, I'd say about 60% of the demographic was 18-year-olds wearing Jansport backpacks and running shoes.
Toronto's has a more diverse food scene
You can't live in Toronto and not be a foodie.
Toronto has one of the most diverse food scenes, and the possibilities to eat out here are endless. In Calgary, you just don't have that.
There's a reason 13 Toronto restaurants have Michelin stars.
Nothing can beat Ontario's cottage country
I know Calgary has great parks, lakes, and nature, but I'm not convinced any of it could beat out the glory of Ontario's cottage country.
There's nothing like driving three hours out of the city to find your own secluded paradise filled with locals and cottagers alike where you can unplug for a few days and return to the city refreshed.
Toronto has bigger & better events
Toronto's a bigger city, and that means bigger events and opportunities.
Moving to Calgary would mean giving up events like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and the guarantee that if your favourite artist is touring through Canada, you'll actually have a show in your city.
Toronto is home to more famous faces
Toronto is home to many iconic celebrities that shape the city's culture, from Drake to The Weeknd and even Shawn Mendes.
Moving to Calgary is basically giving up on every Torontonian dream of running into Mendes at a coffee shop or at Trinity Bellwoods Park.
At the end of the day, Calgary isn't a step up for city people.
Yes, it may have more affordable living and lower taxes, which is great if you're looking to buy a home and start a family.
But there's a reason why young people in their 20s and 30s are willing to dish out over $2,500 on average for rent in Toronto.
Toronto is bustling and alive with energy. There's always something to do, something new to eat, and someone you haven't met. It's a city for exploring life – not settling down.
Calgary just can't compete with all the perks that come with living in the city I call home.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.