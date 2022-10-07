An Ontarian Who Moved To Alberta Is Sharing The Biggest 'Culture Shocks' On His TikTok
Are people not as friendly in Ontario?
A lot of TikTokers recently have been sharing the reasons they've moved to Alberta and the whole thing has been pretty divisive. However, one TikToker is showing off some of the biggest "culture shocks" they've experienced since moving across Canada.
Jonny Arnott, who documents lifestyle and travel content on his TikTok, @jonnyarnott, has been showing all the things he found surprising since moving to Alberta, and they're pretty hilarious.
Arnott, whose videos have accumulated a huge 2.7 million views, talks about everything from the bizarre weather the province gets to how affordable it is.
@jonnyarnott
Culture Shocks I had when I moved from Ontario to Alberta: 1) the weather is unpredictable… you prepare for one thing and get the opposite so bring layers. 2) the tax is not a mistake… and is lower than other places in Canada 3) you may think you’ve seen mountains but you haven’t seen REAL mountains, they’re more massive than I even imagined! 4) bear safety is taught in schools so where can I find a make-up class?? #cultureshocks #livingincanada #ontario #alberta #livingabroad #canadianculture #jonnyarnott
Arnott told Narcity that he had moved to Calgary from Ottawa in 2020, after being born and raised in Ontario.
While he hadn't initially been interested in moving to Alberta, Arnott said it made "a lot of sense" at this time in life as it's an affordable place to live.
@jonnyarnott
Replying to @msjustinegiles Since a few of you could relate… Here’s more culture shocks I had when I moved from Ontario to Alberta: 1) I knew Canadians were friendly people but I was not ready for just how friendly people in Alberta can be… I’ve never talked to so many strangers! 2) In Alberta things feel so far apart, in Ontario cities and towns blend into each other more and feel more densely populated. 3) It’s dry AF here… turning even a non-lotion person like me into a die hard lotion person! 4) Yes… Alberta beef is that good. #cultureshocks #livingincanada #ontario #alberta #canadianculture #livingabroad #jonnyarnott
Arnott had previously filmed similar videos for TikTok when he lived abroad which inspired him to share one to show just how different Canadian culture can vary from place to place.
As for the reaction to the videos, Arnott said it had been "incredibly fun to see how people from both sides reacted to my perspective of a new culture."
He said people often get desensitized to the things that make cultures "unique or even strange" until they come across a new one.
@jonnyarnott
The shocks don’t stop! Here’s EVEN more culture shocks I had moving from Ontario to Alberta: 1) I’ve been pleasantly surprised how affordable housing is in Alberta compared to other places in Canada. 2) I’ve driven in a lot of places at this point and Alberta driver’s are some of wildest yet..! 3) So many Albertans I’ve talked to have a deep seeded fear of grain silos from childhood stories… #cultureshocks #livingincanada #ontario #alberta #canadianculture #livingabroad #jonnyarnott
"I love sharing those interesting and often times funny differences," Arnott added.
Reactions from both Albertans and Ontarians have been overwhelmingly positive too.
Arnott said he'd heard from a lot of Albertans that were grateful the videos were nice about the province as it doesn't always get the best reputation.
@jonnyarnott
would you believe the last one literally happened to me twice…😅 here’s pt. 4 of culture shocks I had when I moved from Ontario to Alberta: 1) even though Albertans love to drive fast, they’re still Canadians… which means they can be a little extra generous giving the right of way 😉 2) chinooks, period, it’s like a little vacation from winter!! 3) I have never felt confusion like being out dancing and everyone around you magically knowing the line dancing steps!? 4) Not once… but twice was I so excited to receive an LCBO gift card from my family until we realized… #cultureshocks #canadian #alberta #ontario #livingincanada #canadianculture #livingabroad #jonnyarnott
Meanwhile, Ontarians were surprised to see what Alberta is really like.
"I wasn't trying to make a video for or against moving to Alberta but people have their own unique life experiences and that leads to such vastly different reactions to cultural differences and values, it's fascinating," he added.