A British TikToker In Alberta Asked How To Survive Winter & Got The 'Most Canadian' Advice
She thought people were joking at first!
This British TikToker moved to Alberta and has been documenting her Canadian winter struggles, and people on TikTok actually came through to help her out.
After a dusting of snow in Calgary, Sophie Chittock was at a loss for how Canadians survive or even manage to walk in the winter weather.
"I am not equipped for this mentally or physically," the caption of her TikTok video said.
At the very beginning of the chilly weather, the sidewalk was already coated in a slippery layer of ice, and Chittock was baffled at how people managed to walk. So, she turned to TikTokers for help, asking how "Canadians survive these conditions."
The answer, agreed upon by most Canadians in the comments, was the iconic penguin walk.
"Penguin walk. No joke it's taught in school," one TikToker commented.
At first, Chittock thought it had to be a joke, because well, it sounds like one. "Okay I don't know if you guys are messing with me," she replied to the comment.
For those who don't know, the penguin walk is indeed a real thing and Alberta Health Services actually recommends doing it.
To do it you bend over a bit, walk flat-footed with your feet pointed out slightly, and well — shuffle like a penguin!
Once it was confirmed to be a real thing, Chittock said it is "the most Canadian thing" she's ever heard.
Other people in the TikTok comments suggested crampons, good winter boots, and even embracing the fall.
"Once you do one big fall, you're set for the rest of the winter," one person wrote.
The iconic penguin walk was definitely a popular suggestion though.
"Penguin walk 100%. Learn it, live it, love it."
This wasn't the first time Chittock was hit with the realities of Alberta winter. Other TikToks she's made document her experience adjusting to the weather — and it doesn't seem all that fun.
She's learning though!
Good luck out there, to all those attempting to brave the icy sidewalks.