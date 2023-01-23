Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

alberta health services

AHS Is Experiencing A 'Province-Wide Network Outage' & Services Could Be Impacted

811 Health Link services are at limited capacity.

An AHS Health Centre.

Ramon Cliff | Dreamstime

Alberta Health Services is currently experiencing a network outage across the province and some services could be impacted as a result.

In a tweet, AHS initially said the province-wide outage was impacting the healthcare advice service 811 Health Link, which was not able to receive calls.

The health service is currently working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, including restoring clinical IT services and full capacity for 811 Health Link, AHS added in an update.

EMS dispatch is using backup procedures, and the update also said that 911 calls are not affected by the outage.

They urged anyone experiencing a medical emergency to still contact 911.

Other teams across AHS are using downtime procedures, which are put in place if electronic systems are unavailable so patient care can be continued, it added.

811 Health Link services are available but with limited capacity. As a result, patients could experience longer wait times than usual as staff work to restore the service.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
