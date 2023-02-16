People On TikTok Are Losing It Over This Adorable Toddler Working At His Family Store (VIDEO)
"The baby is working a lot harder than some adults these days."
An adorable toddler has been helping out at his parent's store in B.C., and people on TikTok can't get enough of the cuteness overload.
The tiny worker apparently loves stacking water bottles at his family's business, Cariboo Water, in Quesnel B.C.
In the videos posted by @tamaraannemunro, you can see the little man moving empty water jugs in the store. One of the videos already gained over 33 million views, and people are loving the hard-working toddler. TikTokers in the comments shouted out how "precious" and "cute" the whole thing is.
"The baby is working a lot harder than some adults these days," one person said.
@tamaraannemunro
When you just can’t get enough of his sweetness!! #cariboowater #familybusiness #workingtogether #biosteel
Other videos show the toddler running around with the jugs — clearly focused on his work.
"This little man makes work a whole lot better," @tamaraannemunro captioned one of the videos.
In reply to one commenter, she said the toddler is 15 months old.
@tamaraannemunro
This little man makes work a whole lot better!! #cariboowater #supportlocal #familybusiness
Canadian comedian Howie Mandel also got in on the fun, posting the video on his own TikTok with some comedic commentary about the worker.
"This toddler works harder than some millennials," another TikToker commented on Mandel's joking video.
Although the comedian poked some fun, people in the comments were cheering on the parenting style. The toddler's mom even posted a thank you video for all the support.
@tamaraannemunro
#question from @tamaraannemunro We are so humbled by all the love! #cariboowater #familybusiness #workingtogether #biosteel #bossbaby #workingmomlife @Kurt Pethick @AndReA
One TikToker commented, "What a great parent you are. Love your videos."
If you need a little afternoon boost of cuteness — this tiny dude with a big work ethic will do the trick.