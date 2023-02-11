People Are Obsessed With This Small-Town Alberta Restaurant That Went Viral On TikTok (VIDEO)
It's like a Hallmark movie IRL!
A cafe in Alberta is going viral on TikTok with its adorable videos of its staff and customers, and people on TikTok are obsessed.
The Chuckwagon Cafe might be in the small Alberta town of Turner Valley, but its TikTok videos showing the day-to-day lives of its staff and regulars are blowing up.
The TikTok account, @thechuckwagongirls, ropes in the servers, dishwashers, chefs and customers in hilarious and wholesome videos.
@thechuckwagongirls
True story. If you know you know💁🏼♀️ #chuckwagoncafe #turnervalley #alberta #restaurantlife
Taylor Strome, a staff member at Chuckwagon Cafe, told Narcity that the cafe regulars are loving the videos and are even requesting that they get to be in on the action.
"Our regulars will actually come in on the weekend and be like 'Have you made your TikTok yet? I wanna be in it,'" she said.
@thechuckwagongirls
If you know you know😏 #restaurantlife #foodtok #chuckwagoncafe #turnervalley #alberta
One in particular, Doug, who took a starring role of one TikTok of the servers gossiping which now has over 2.8 million views.
"He is blown away. He did not think that TikTok was gonna go as viral as it did," Strome said.
People in the comments section of TikTok were completely obsessed, as well as Doug's performance.
"Okay, but these are my favourite people in the world," one person said.
"Give that man an Oscar," another added.
"He ordered coffee but got tea instead," another TikToker commented.
@thechuckwagongirls
Rip to the jug of water in the back hehe✨✨ sorry Cheffy🤷🏼♀️ #chuckwagoncafe #turnervalley #alberta
Strome also gushed about what makes the Chuckwagon Cafe so special.
"We do business with with no manager. Everything is just us girls holding each other accountable. So it's a really different atmosphere," she explained.
"You get work with your best friends every day. That little restaurant does a lot of business. People actually come from all over the world... and we serve people literally from across the globe," she said.
So if you want to go check out this adorable spot — and maybe get featured in a TikTok or two — it's open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. on weekends.