A TikToker In Alberta Is Revealing All The Cringey Messages She Gets On Dating Apps (VIDEOS)
If you've ever found yourself in the cesspit that is dating apps and wondered what you could possibly be doing wrong that you're just not attracting the right people, you can be safe in the knowledge that it's not just you.
Devan Rylee, a TikToker in Calgary, made some TikTok videos to show her experiences of online dating in Calgary and honestly, so many of them will make you cringe.
Rylee's messages have been a mix of creepy, funny and everything in between, with one video showing a man opting to talk about her "short dress" in his opening message.
Note to all the men out there, this probably won't get the response you're hoping for.
"Serious question, are any people out there using online dating with the intention of actually trying to get to know someone because it's just feeling increasingly impossible," she said in another video after a man just replied to talk about the weather.
In one instance, rather than respond to a message, one guy just chose to simply send a photo of a cat on a motorcycle.
It seems like Rylee isn't alone either, with a lot of TikTok users in Calgary chiming in to talk about their own frustrations with dating apps.
"OMG! I'm tired of it too! Where do we meet good men in the wild?" one person commented.
"I feel like if all of us women are sick of dating apps I’m about to go to a home hardware store soon," another added.
It's not just women on the apps that are feeling it either.
"Not making excuses, but it's not much better on the other side," another TikToker commented.
"I don't even understand why people are on these apps anymore. It’s very hard to connect with someone over messages and pictures," another person added.
Speaking to Narcity, Rylee said she knows a lot of people who have really amazing relationships from online dating, but things seem to have changed a lot from when the apps first started.
"As a busy business professional, I figured it would be a good way to connect with other people at the same stage of life as myself, but it definitely feels like finding a needle in a haystack most days," she said.
Rylee said she wanted to share all the funny, random and icky interactions she'd had on the apps because she knew so many people would be able to relate.
"Sometimes you have to laugh so you don't cry," she said.
Luckily despite some not-so-dreamy interactions, Rylee said she hasn't given up hope.
"I know my person is out there, maybe in a coffee shop, or maybe a swipe away.. to be continued," she added.