An Ontario Man Tracked Down A Woman Who Rejected Him On Bumble & His Messages Are Creepy AF
"STOP finding women you see on dating apps."
An Ontario musician is in hot water after allegedly finding a woman from Bumble on Facebook and bombarding her with voice notes and messages, and many others are chiming in to say it's not the first time he's done this.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Bumble is a dating app where only women can message first, but one man found a way to get around that by messaging Kelsey King on Facebook after seeing her Bumble profile. King has since turned to social media to share details of the unwelcome messages, and she told Narcity that she's not the first person he's done this to.
"I am so f*cking angry right now. STOP finding women you see on dating apps on their personal social media profiles, ESPECIALLY if you haven't connected and there are ZERO identifiers in their profiles. I got these and let my curiosity get the better of me," King tweeted out, along with screenshots and videos of several messages she received a few weeks ago.
The guy started the Facebook chat by writing, "Kelsayyyyyyy!!!! I mean uh... K. Sh*t. Mayhaps that was a taaaad overly enthusiastic for a stranger danger message on a sunny Friday morning. My bad. Let's go with... uh... I can explain??! F*ck ya!! That works."
1/3 pic.twitter.com/Om7dPqpPWu
— post rut clarity🌻 (@quelsee) June 16, 2023
King told Narcity that she responded to his messages a week later after checking Facebook and asked, "Sorry, do I know you?"
The man, whose name on Facebook is Ryan Andrews, responded by saying that they didn't know each other, but if King gave him the "tiniest bit of room," he could explain and reckoned his explanation would even bring "laughs and smiles."
1/3 pic.twitter.com/Om7dPqpPWu
— post rut clarity🌻 (@quelsee) June 16, 2023
In a series of lengthy voice notes later posted by King, Andrews explained that he had searched for King's profile on Facebook after seeing her on Bumble and had to reach out even though he knew it was "f*cking weird," because he liked her profile.
"I came across your profile, and I let out a very immasculine noise," said Andrews in his voice note. "My first thought was that my mom paid you to write that bio just to make my day better."
3/3 pic.twitter.com/VQ7HcX8urK
— post rut clarity🌻 (@quelsee) June 16, 2023
Within almost 10 minutes' worth of voice notes, Andrews said that most women as pretty as King aren't interesting, alluded to the size of his penis, dropped how much money he makes as a musician, his height, a self-rating out of 10, and that he goes to therapy and is "very emotionally intelligent."
At the end of his rant, he messaged, "Hah! Curiosity got the better of ya," presumably because Facebook has read receipts.
King finally replied, "Dude. So you saw me on Bumble and found me on Facebook how?"
"Oh honestly, I just typed in Kelsey and I guess I got lucky," responded Andrews. "I figured because you put live music, we might have friends in common or something. I blame Zuckerberg."
King told Narcity that initially, the messages seemed strange, so she started screen recording them, and that shortly after, he deleted the voice notes.
Narcity attempted to reach out to Andrews for comment, but at the time of publication, his social media presence appears to have been deleted or made private.
King shared that she's received weird messages from men before and posted them to her active Twitter account, but these voice notes left her feeling feeling "angry" and "a little scared."
"Because I felt like my privacy had been invaded," she explained. "I just felt so irritated and upset. We hadn't matched, and I do vaguely remember seeing his profile and swiping left."
King pointed out that with a dating app like Bumble, the whole premise is that it takes two people to consent to starting up a conversation, but Andrews disregarded that by seeking her out on a different platform entirely.
While her emotions were running high, King tweeted out the series of messages on June 16, and less than a week later, the tweet has gone viral with over 21 million views on Twitter. She told Narcity that around 20 women have reached out to her over the last week claiming to have had similar experiences with Andrews.
UPDATE: This is not the first time Ryan Andrews has done this. He pulled the same thing with @aly_sf in summer of 2021. Shared with permission.
Are there any other women in Southwestern Ontario/the GTA this man has invaded and harassed in this way? Please dm me if it has! pic.twitter.com/au0tcgMocp
— post rut clarity🌻 (@quelsee) June 18, 2023
In screenshots posted by King, other women shared screenshots of eerily similar messages where it appears that Andrews used the same opening lines and phrases after finding women online on dating apps and in person.
UPDATE #3:
Shared with permission. This encounter with Ryan happened in November 2021 and can be seen here.
If there are any other women who have been approached by this man, please DM me. Don’t reply here, this thread is muted, but my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/Iv2hKiuP4S
— post rut clarity🌻 (@quelsee) June 18, 2023
King shared 16 updates with women documenting their alleged experiences spanning nearly seven years, and most were so similar that someone on Twitter took it upon themselves to make a spreadsheet of Andrews' most used pickup lines, including "I have big feet," "I'm not a serial killer," and "I'm very financially secure."
Some users shared darker allegations, with a few accusing him of calling their place of employment, threatening to ruin their reputation in the music scene and in one case, physically slapping a woman after a date. The allegations have not been confirmed and Narcity has not been able to reach Andrews for comment.
Andrews may be facing some professional consequences for his alleged actions, according to a screenshot posted to Twitter. The Clarkson Pump & Patio, a Mississauga restaurant that has apparently booked Andrews in the past, appeared to respond to a Facebook DM detailing the allegation of harassment, saying they will no longer be booking him.
Narcity reached out to Clarkson Pump & Patio to confirm, but they did not respond in time for publication.
King says this experience has left her feeling "unsafe," and since posting the tweet, she has installed a security system, purchased dog spray and shared her location with several friends.
When it comes to staying safe, King's advice for women going through similar issues on dating apps is to be careful about how much information you share online and not to link your other social media channels, because it may be easier to find you than you think.
King told Narcity that a police report has now been filed with Peel Regional Police with the experiences detailed in her Twitter thread and that any woman who would like to add the report can reach out to her for more information
If you or someone you know is facing harassment, intimidation or discrimination, refer to these support resources available across Canada. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.