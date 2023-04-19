People On TikTok Are Roasting Vancouver For Its 'Rude' People & So Much More (VIDEO)
"You should have moved to Toronto."
Whenever you move cities, there are bound to be quite a few differences you notice off the bat. One TikToker definitely had some thoughts about moving to Vancouver and it turns out that so many people agree.
In a TikTok video, Christie Lowon, who moved from Calgary to Vancouver around seven months ago, opened up about the things she dislikes in Vancouver and it was super honest.
Gas prices are way higher
Lowon said while it might be an "obvious one" for some, Vancouver has way higher gas prices compared to Calgary. With gas prices at 143.9 cents per litre in Calgary and 191.9 in Vancouver, according to the latest predictions from GasWizard, you can see why Lowon noticed the huge jump.
"It literally costs me like $100 to fill up every single week," she said.
Clubbing is an ordeal
Lowon admitted that she isn't the biggest fan of clubbing in general, but she's found it to be especially true in Vancouver.
"I feel like everyone is a little more uptight than Calgary people and drinks are expensive. Cover fees are $30 for no reason. It's so stupid," she said.
Lineups are so long like oh my god," she added.
The gloominess gets to you
Vancouver isn't known as "Raincouver" for nothing, and Lowon has definitely noticed the difference in weather compared to her old city.
"Vancouver never sees the sun ever. It's always raining. It's so dark out always like it's just there's no sun," she said.
"I'm not missing Calgary but I do miss how sunny it was," she added.
Tight lanes for driving
Another thing Lowon noticed since moving to Vancouver is how tight roads can be in comparison to Calgary.
"If you drive like a pickup or a semi-truck, I don't know how you do it," she said.
"All the lanes are so tight. You literally have to like be looking side to side to make sure you're not hitting anyone."
So many people agreed with Lowon
It turns out Lowon wasn't alone in her thoughts about Vancouver either with so many people chiming in with their thoughts on the city.
People agreed with Lowon about people in Vancouver and said that they can be "mean and rude" in the city.
The thing that others for particularly riled up about was the weather.
"I can’t deal with rain and darkness anymore! It’s absurd," one person commented.
"The gloomy weather is so real omg," another added.
Others had way less sympathy.
"I don't get why people move to Van not expecting gloomy weather for like the entire year," someone said.
"You should have moved to Toronto," another TikToker commented.
A lot of people came to the city's defence too.
"You've only been here for seven months. Just breathe. The sun is coming," one person said.
"She’s also only been here for fall and winter.. what do you expect. Summers are amazing here at least," another added.