A TikToker Shared Why She Moved To Calgary From Vancouver & People In BC Got Defensive AF
"I'd rather rain and warm than cold and snow."
A TikToker who explained her reasons for moving back to Calgary from Vancouver is getting heat from people in B.C.
Madi Wood told Narcity she'd received a lot of negativity on the video, which was based on her own personal experiences of living in Calgary and Vancouver.
In the TikTok, Wood, who grew up in Calgary before moving to Vancouver for eight years, shared the reasons behind her decision to move back to YYC.
Housing is more affordable
One of the main reasons for moving back to Calgary, Wood said in the video, was the fact the city has more affordable housing.
"We lived in a two bedroom, two bath laneway house which is somebody's converted garage into a home which was honestly lovely, but we had a killer deal. If we were gonna get another bedroom, we were going to have to more than double our rent or go out to the boonies," she said in the TikTok.
"If you're gonna live in Vancouver, I firmly believe that you should live in Vancouver. Living in Port Moody or living in Coquitlam, those are nice areas but they're not living in Vancouver," she said.
As five of Canada's most expensive cities to live in all happen to be in Metro Vancouver, Calgary is definitely a more affordable spot.
There's way more sun
Another reason Wood preferred Calgary is how sunny the city is, with 333 days of sun a year on average. Vancouver hasn't earned the name "Raincouver" for no reason!
"If you are affected by the weather emotionally, this question to me is a no-brainer," she said.
However, Wood did acknowledge that compared to Vancouver in the winter, Calgary isn't the most attractive place.
"There's no lushness, it's just brown in the winter."
The city has more going for it than people realize
Wood had plenty of other points to make including paying less tax in Alberta, the great restaurant scene in Calgary, job opportunities in the tech sector, and that more international flights are coming to the city.
She added that she also personally prefers the mountains in Alberta too.
"All I'm trying to say is we're a bustling metropolis that doesn't get enough credit," she said.
But as it's the internet, people in B.C. had a lot to say about Wood's opinion. "I'd rather rain and warm than cold and snow," someone said.
"As someone from Vancouver living in Calgary, the only thing keeping me here, for now, is the cost of living. I hate literally everything else about it," one person said.
"Vancouver has easy access to the States, trips to Seattle, the ocean, trips to the island… the scenery beats Calgary," another added.
A lot of people also defended areas outside of downtown Vancouver too.
"I live in Pitt Meadows and it’s honestly the greatest. Easy nature access and more affordable. Big fan," a TikToker added.
Speaking to Narcity, Wood said the points she made in her video were all based on her personal experience and said she'd loved living in Vancouver.
"People from Calgary really love Calgary, and people who have moved here for various reasons tend to be more hit or miss," she said.