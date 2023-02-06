The 5 Most Expensive Canadian Cities To Rent In Are All In One Province & The Prices Are Wild
This makes Toronto look cheap!
Renting in B.C. is notoriously expensive, and the province is home to all of Canada's top five most expensive cities — for the sixth month in a row.
Although Toronto can be pricey, it doesn't even come close to the steep West Vancouver rental prices, which is officially the most expensive city to rent in Canada, according to the February liv.rent report.
For a one-bedroom unfurnished apartment in West Vancouver, you're looking at spending about $2,533 a month. A close second is the Vancouver core, at $2,525.
After that North Vancouver makes the list, sitting at $2,497. Burnaby comes in at $2,374 and Richmond at $2,223.
If you live in one of these areas and cringe when it's time to pay the rent on the first day of every month, you might want to consider heading to Coquitlam, where some furnished places this month are averaging $1,959 per month. That makes it the least expensive place in Metro Vancouver to rent a furnished one-bedroom.
If you can go for an unfurnished one-bedroom, Surrey is the place to look. The average one-bedroom unfurnished rental there is just $1,861.
Wherever you go in the area though, you'll be paying some serious cash. The overall average rent for a one-bedroom unfurnished spot in Metro Vancouver is $2,251 this month. The GTA isn't that far behind, at $2,148 for the same type of unit, but still, overall Vancouver is more pricey.
If you're tired of dishing out so much money on rent, check out some of the cheaper areas in the city to move to.