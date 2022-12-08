These Are The Cheapest Neighbourhoods In Metro Vancouver To Rent In & Prices Just Dropped
Skip the downtown prices and move here. 👇
Vancouver is known for its expensive housing prices, up there with Toronto for being the most expensive cities in Canada. Luckily the average rent price has finally fallen a bit, and if you pick your neighbourhood right, you might save even more money.
The 12 cheapest neighbourhoods to rent in around Metro Vancouver for December 2022 were just determined by liv.rent, and some actually have semi-reasonable prices.
Don't get too excited, because according to liv.rent's December 2022 Metro Vancouver Rent Report, the city core still has the highest rent prices in Canada, sitting at an average of $2,612 for an unfurnished, one-bedroom unit.
"Metro Vancouver's regional average rent prices have finally fallen as we head deeper into the slower winter renting season. Rental rates have been steadily climbing across Canada throughout the year as the Bank of Canada continues to increase interest rates, so this month's sharp decline is a much-needed cool-off," the report said.
Still though, to rent in North Vancouver you are looking at dropping around $2,587 for a one-bedroom unfurnished place.
Where is the cheapest place to live in Vancouver?
The cheapest rent in Metro Vancouver is usually found in Abbotsford, Surrey, and Langley, according to data in a report from liv.rent.
Here's a breakdown of the 12 cheapest Metro Vancouver areas to rent in this December, and how much you can expect to pay in each.
The cheapest neighbourhoods in Metro Vancouver
Guildford, Surrey
Surrey as a whole is decently priced, but this area has units going for just $1,519 per month.
Abbotsford
This charming city is known for farming and, apparently, cheap rent. A place there will cost around $1,536 per month, which is way cheaper than in Downtown Vancouver.
If you're willing to embrace the country living a little bit, you could be saving big. Also, you're still only an hour or so away from Downtown Vancouver!
Newton, Surrey
You can live around this area for just $1,671 per month.
Just about 45 minutes from downtown, Newton is an industrial hub with a close-knit community in Surrey.
South Surrey
Surrey seems like the place to be! Units here are about $1,816 to rent this month.
There are other pros of living here too. You're close to the U.S. border and you can enjoy the summer at Cresent Beach.
Willowbrook, Langley
Langley isn't too far from downtown — only around 45 minutes. This area is known as a business and shopping district, and you can rent there for around $1,882.
Surrey City Centre, Surrey
If you want to be in the hustle and bustle of Surrey, you're looking at about $1,899 per month for a spot.
The area is only about 40 minutes on public transit to Downtown Vancouver though, or a 35-minute drive. So, you could work in the big city, no problem!
Brighouse/City Centre, Richmond
Apparently, this is a nice area in Richmond, as well as one of the cheapest. A place there is about $1,929 per month.
The area is full of apartment buildings, so you can take your pick!
Willoughby, Langley
Those looking for a place around here can expect to pay about $1,929 per month. This area is full of parks and trails, making it a great place for all the nature lovers out there.
Central Burnaby
Burnaby is a popular spot for people that work downtown to live because it's not too far and has all its own amenities. There you can expect to pay about $1,953 in rent.
Collingwood, Vancouver
The closer you get to the core of the city, the more you have to pay! Spots here are about $2,000 to rent per month. Plus, it's a short 20-minute public transit trip to downtown.
Steveston, Richmond
This area of Richmond will cost you about $2,063 a month to live in. It's a stunning area though, right on the water so you can enjoy epic views.