canadian housing market

The 'Property Brothers' Recommend This Metro Vancouver Area & Here's 4 Homes For Sale There

A Property Brother approved house! 🏡

Western Canada Editor
The hosts of 'Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott.

@jonathanscott | TikTok, @mrdrewscott | Instagram

The iconic siblings and real estate experts, Jonathan and Drew Scott, are well known for their much-loved HGTV show, Property Brothers. The celeb duo is actually from Vancouver, and they have some advice for anyone buying a house in their home province.

The brothers live in Los Angeles now but in an interview with Narcity earlier this year, they dished on the best areas in Metro Vancouver to buy a house. At the top of their list was Port Moody, which is about a 30-45 minute drive from Downtown Vancouver.

Drew told Narcity that Port Moody is an area near the city that he takes note of whenever he comes back home for a visit. "They've built up a really great community," he said.

He added that "all the houses in and around that area, the values have been going up as well, because there really is this outdoor community vibe," he added.

If you want to skip out on the Downtown prices, but want a taste of city life, this Metro Vancouver city might be just the spot to settle down in.

If that sounds ideal, and you want to live somewhere that real estate royalty recommends, then have a look at these houses for sale right now.

6-55 HAWTHORN DRIVE

Inside of home.

Keller Williams Elite Realty | RE/MAX

Price: $1,429,000

Description: This three-bed and three-bath townhouse has a basement that could be a fourth bedroom and a sweet view. It's perfect for a family looking to settle down in Port Moody.

Listing

322-125 ALBERT STREET

Rooftop patio.

Marcon Realty Corp. | RE/MAX

Price: $569,900

Description: If you don't want the price tag that comes along with a house, opt for a condo instead. This one-bedroom condo for sale includes access to a rooftop patio, fitness room, and a co-working space. If you don't need a lot of space but are over the renting life, it could be a good option.

Listing

190 ASPENWOOD DRIVE

Living room.

Keller Williams Elite Realty | RE/MAX

Price: $2,398,000

Description: This stunning house comes with loads of space, with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The benefit of moving outside of the Downtown area is that you can get way bigger places like this, which would be even more pricey in the big city core.

Listing

305-95 MOODY STREET

Outside of condo building.

Rennie & Associates Realty Ltd. | RE/MAX

Price: $749,900

Description: This two-bed two-bathroom condo is in the hustle and bustle of Port Moody, so you can walk to everything you need. There's even a restaurant attached to the building if you don't want to go far for dinner.

Listing

