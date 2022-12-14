Here's How Much It Costs Single People To Live In Canada's Major Cities & Ouch, It's A Lot
You may want to look for a partner.
As Canada's cost of living rises, many cities are becoming more and more unaffordable for Canadians.
Single residents, however, have the added hardship of having to face high food prices and the costliness of either renting or owning a home in Canada, on their own. But, how much does it actually cost to live alone in Canada?
According to Numbeo, the world's largest cost-of-living database, across the country a single person's estimated monthly costs are $1,220.37, not including rent.
Including rent for the average one-bedroom unit in Canada (which was $1,722 per month in November 2022, according to Rentals.ca), this number jumps to a whopping $2,942.37 per month.
However, the cost of living is much higher in some of Canada's biggest cities compared to the national average.
With higher rental costs, food prices and transportation costs, Canadians living alone in major cities are likely spending some serious cash each month.
Here's how much it costs for a single person to live in some of Canada's major cities.
Toronto
According to Numbeo, a single person's estimated monthly costs in Toronto are $1,366, not including rent.
With the addition of the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment (which Numbeo puts at $2,339.61 as of December 2022), Torontonians are looking at monthly costs of an eye-watering $3,705.
Here are some of the costs Torontonians are looking at:
- Meal for two people (mid-range restaurant): $115
- Monthly transit pass: $156
- Basic utilities: $173.90
- Monthly fitness club: $62.26
- Internet: $74.91
Montreal
A single person living in Montreal would be looking at monthly costs of about $1,158.44, without rent.
Including monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city, which Numbeo puts at $1,406.88, Montrealers are looking at a cost of around $2,565.32 per month.
Here are some of the things Montrealers are paying for:
- Meal for two people (mid-range restaurant): $90
- Monthly transit pass: $94
- Basic utilities: $108.06
- Monthly fitness club: $40.04
- Internet: $64.17
Vancouver
Not including rent, a single person in Vancouver would spend about $1,323.87 per month.
Including rent for a one-bedroom in the city centre ($2,431.73, according to Numbeo), this number jumps to $3,755.60 per month.
Here are some things people in Vancouver are paying for:
- Meal for two people (mid-range restaurant): $110
- Monthly transit pass: $127
- Basic utilities: $120.68
- Monthly fitness club: $63.34
- Internet: $84.93
Calgary
A single person's estimated monthly costs living alone in Calgary are $1,351.77 without rent.
With the cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment (which Numbeo puts at $1,515.03 per month) a single person is looking at paying about $2,866.80 to live in the city.
Here's a breakdown of what Calgarians are paying for:
- Meal for two people (mid-range restaurant): $95
- Monthly transit pass: $112
- Basic utilities: $253.10
- Monthly fitness club: $80.47
- Internet: $87.68
Winnipeg
While rent is considerably lower in Winnipeg than in some of Canada's other major cities, Winnipeggers still have to shell out $1,103.52 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Numbeo.
This makes their total cost $2,299.48 per month.
Here are some of the things they're paying for:
- Meal for two people (mid-range restaurant): $75
- Monthly transit pass: $104
- Basic utilities: $196.08
- Monthly fitness club: $44.81
- Internet: $81.88
While rent prices are certainly high across the country, some relief is in sight.
Almost 2 million renters in Canada will soon receive a payment of $500 from the government meant to help with the rising cost of housing.
Applications for the payment opened on December 12, and there are certain eligibility criteria that you need to meet to qualify.