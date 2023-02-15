BC Restaurant Breaks Down Their Prices & Explains Why A Cheeseburger Will Cost You $21
Curious what actually makes your bill so high?
Costs all over Canada are rising, from pricey chicken at grocery stores to higher bills when eating out. With expensive rent on top of it all, it's safe to say a lot of people are frustrated.
A restaurant in Victoria got real about why they are charging $21.50 for a burger and fries these days. They broke down the cost of making the one meal, and there are so many more expenses than you'd think.
In an Instagram post, Ferris' Grill and Garden Patio said they want to be transparent about their prices with the rising costs.
"As business owners, we strive to create a place that can be enjoyed by the community. We have always tried to create good value for our guests, local and tourists alike," the caption said.
"We also believe in a model where staff are paid fairly, have medical and dental benefits, and plenty of opportunities to advance. We felt it was important to be transparent about our business and what the reality of restaurants is in this post-Covid world," it added.
In the breakdown of costs, they included wages and health benefits, cost of ingredients, rent, supplies, utilities, accounting and legal services, credit card fees, repairs and maintenance, insurance, and laundry. Overall, they said the total cost of what goes into making their burger is $20.25.
At that price, they claimed to make just $1.25 profit from the meal.
The restaurant added that they used expenses from 2022 to calculate the prices.
People in the comments thanked the business for the "enlightening" post. "Thanks for sharing this!! Really interesting information," one person wrote.
So, next time you're shocked by the price of a meal out, remember it's not just the ingredients and service you're paying for.
