People In Vancouver Are Sharing How Much Food Items Cost Now & Cauliflower Is 'Outrageous'
From yogurt to lettuce, people are getting real about costs.
Grocery prices in Canada are a hot topic right now — and not in a good way. The cost of living is getting pricier, and people in Vancouver are getting heated on Reddit while sharing how much their everyday grocery items are costing them.
If you were wondering how much food prices are actually increasing, look no further than this Vancouver Reddit thread, where locals are talking about $14 yogurt and $12 cauliflower, claiming that they're having to cough up $8 for lettuce.
It's not just people looking to complain either. Canada's Food Price Report 2023 is predicting a 5% to 7% increase in food prices this year. So hold on to your wallets, because grocery shopping is getting a whole lot less enjoyable.
As usual on Reddit, people didn't hold back when it came to ranting. Honestly though, some of the prices that people claimed to have seen were definitely rant-worthy.
Some say that inflation even got to the chip aisle!
Others had some tips to give your wallet some reprieve. "I just bought $2 cauliflower! Check your small non-supermarket veggie stores," one Reddit user wrote.
Locals were even sharing a few helpful tricks.
It wasn't just groceries that were getting to people, though. Redditors say that eating out has also become more expensive.
Many people in the thread were sharing stories of pricey dinners and grab-and-go snacks.
Others were calling out produce prices as a pain point, like lettuce and broccoli.
Meat also made some people's lists. Looks like it's an issue in many places, as Loblaws even addressed chicken costs (and got called out for how they did it).
All in all, people online were not impressed by grocery prices — and there are some very sad cauliflower lovers out there.