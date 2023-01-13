Someone In Ontario Found A $42 Salad At Sobeys & People Aren't Impressed
"How can this be real???"
Grocery prices are becoming a major topic of conversation in Ontario because the cost of living is getting quite pricey and unaffordable.
On Friday, someone posted a picture to Reddit of a salad they found for $42 from a Sobeys in Kitchener. People quickly went to the comment section to share their opinions, and they were unimpressed.
"Sobeys wants $42 for this salad," the original poster captioned the image.
The salad is a "Ceasar Salad Party Size" from 274 Highland Road West in Kitchener, Ontario.
"Not a typo??? How can this be real???" one person said. The original poster responded by saying, "I did an irl double-take. When I sent my wife this photo, she also thought typo, but yeah, it's not."
"I will admit not everything there is larcenous - though it's mostly bad - but the prepackaged stuff was bad even before inflation. Nowadays it's jaw-dropping," they said.
"Your first problem is shopping at Sobeys," someone added.
"I have a Walmart right besides a Sobeys. You would not believe the price difference on most things. I have seen items practically double the price if not more," another shared.
They might not be wrong because the Walmart family-size pre-packaged Ceasar salad kit ranges from around $6 to $8, according to their website.
Narcity reached out to Sobeys for comment but has not heard back in time for publication.
Earlier this week, someone shared their grocery haul on Reddit, and they ended up paying $101 for a whole bunch of stuff from FreshCo.
The Redditor shopped at a FreshCo in North Bay and bought things such as produce, many packs of tofu, shredded dairy-free cheese, and some kitchen items.
If you were hoping to find ways to save a few bucks when grocery shopping in Ontario, then take a look at some of these suggestions here.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.