Someone In Ontario Shared What $101 Worth Of Groceries From FreshCo Gets You & It's A Lot
Not a bad haul!
Ontario's high cost of living has officially turned posting grocery hauls on social media into a thing, and people aren't even mad about it. In fact, they want to know the tea on your diet.
For example, someone recently shared a photo of what $101 gets you at a FreshCo in North Bay on Reddit, and people were blown away by the haul. They got major brownie points for scoring fresh produce, items whose price points have been the source of contention lately.
The post has already garnered hundreds of reactions and serves as a more wholesome take on the trend, which often sees people post pictures of tiny hauls for ludicrous amounts of money.
"For a boatload of produce, 5 packs of tofu, shredded dairy-free cheese, and a few kitchen items like soap and parchment, that's a good haul for $100," praised one commentator.
"And this is why I go to Freshco!" added another user in support of the discounted supermarket.
The ability to score fresh produce for cheap has become something of a flex in the province. For example, a restaurant had to stop selling salads in November due to the gouging cost of lettuce. So, it's clear people are hurting for greens.
An issue that has not gotten better in the early days of 2023.
"Considering a bag of grapes cost me $13 the other day, you're doing pretty well," a user wrote in the thread.
If you're looking for more tips on saving on groceries in the current economy, check out the list linked here—your wallet may thank you.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.