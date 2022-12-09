A TikToker Reveals How Expensive Groceries Are In Nunavut & It Puts Toronto's Prices To Shame
The difference is jaw-dropping 😲.
A person who lives in Arctic Bay in Nunavut posted a video to TikTok showing grocery prices, and they are absurdly high.
People in Toronto have been searching for ways to save money since everything has become so expensive, and a common theme is finding ways to save a few bucks while grocery shopping.
Some suggestions include using the Flipp App, reducing meat, putting things in the freezer and shopping on Tuesdays. However, that doesn't help the fact that grocery shopping is straight-up becoming more expensive.
The Tiktoker, who goes by Hovak Johnston, shared a video on November 30, showing the prices of many essential items for any household as part of a monthly grocery run.
Some of those items included frozen strawberries, sugar, chicken noodle soup, ice cream and fabric softeners. So we compared the prices shown in the video to similar products found in Ontario, but keep in mind that some items are unavailable in Ontario.
Nunavut:
- Brilliant Yellow sugar: $17.69
- Havest Thick Sliced Bacon: $39.39
- Hampton House Buffalo Chicken strips 2kg: $60.49
- Lipton Chick Noodle Soup: $9.59 (229g)
- Frozen strawberries 2.5kg: $23.39
- Kirkland fabric softener sheets: $40.19
- Chapman's vanilla ice cream 4L: $26.79
- Brilliant Yellow sugar: $3.49
- Havest Thick Sliced Bacon: $23.97
- Janes Boneless Bites 710g: $21.95, but for 2kgs- it would cost around $43.90
- Lipton Chick Noodle Soup: $3.39 (338g)
- Frozen strawberries 2kg: $16.45
- Kirkland fabric softener sheets: $19.99
- Chapman’s vanilla ice cream 2L: $3.87, but for 4L it would cost $7.74
Other than inflation being a major factor that's affecting all of Canada, and the world, Nunavut is also difficult to get to.
Global News reported that "there are no roads or rail lines into Nunavut; goods can only reach communities by air or – when the Arctic Ocean thaws – by sea, resulting in significant fuel costs and subsequent sticker shock at local grocery stores."
According to CareerBeacon, the average cost of living in Iqaluit is $3,368 per month. However, the average cost of living in Toronto, CareerBeacon reported, is $3,788 per month.
In other words, the two costs of living are not very different, but the groceries prices vary drastically.