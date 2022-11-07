Someone In Toronto Shared Their Loblaws Grocery List & They Bought 10lbs Of Potatoes For $0.99
Their total bill was $3!
If you've been feeling like groceries are just getting ridiculously expensive, you're not alone. Some people in Toronto have been looking for ways to save money, especially since inflation is now a thing.
Torontonians on Reddit have been sharing ways to save a couple of bucks and find cheap groceries around the city.
On Sunday, a person posted a picture of their Loblaws receipt where they bought a bunch of stuff for $3 and purchased 10Ibs of potatoes for less than a dollar.
"Morning grocery receipt - Loblaws had 10 pds potatoes for 99 cents and all my meat was 50% off," they stated.
Redditors commented on the thread to ask how they scored such a deal and where they can find this magical grocery store.
"I want 10lbs potatoes for $1. I haven't seen them that low in a while and my local store flyers are saying 2.99 (still a decent price)," a person said.
The original poster said the Loblaws they visited is located at 11 Redway Road in Toronto. At first, they went there to check out the $2.99 deal but ended up finding an even cheaper option.
"The potatoes at 10 pds for 99 cents were in store special," they added. "I always get some ace bread 50% off - the cheese bread is tasty as is the focaccia. I use points to pay and today used 40.00 worth so it all cost 3.00 roughly."
The Reddit user added that they usually go to the Loblaws every Sunday morning before 10 a.m. to buy the items marked at 50% off.
So, if you're looking for a way to save a few bucks and were hoping not to spend so much money on groceries, then make sure to look out for the 50% off labels and maybe head to a Loblaws on Sunday mornings.