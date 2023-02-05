An Australian Dating A Torontonian Is Asking For Help With Local Slang & It's So Wholesome
Just make sure you don't call her a "hoser," bud!
What do you get when an Australian and a Torontonian date? A whole lot of slang to understand.
An Australian Reddit user is seeking out the help of Torontonians to better understand Canadian slang to make a woman they're dating "melt."
"I was hoping you can teach me some generic words, slangs or sayings that are typical for someone that grew up in Toronto?" asked the redditor on r/askTO. "I really want to be able to drop these in conversation and watch her mind melt."
from askTO
The casa nova clarified that the woman really loves hockey and has been in Australia for four years, so she already has a grasp of their slang.
Toronto Redditors were quick to bring out the poster's inner Canadian and suggested they start adding "eh" to their sentences and apologizing unnecessarily.
"Us Canadians LOVE to apologize for everything and anything, even when we don't need to. Example: I am sorry that I called you and to tell you I had a great time," someone advised.
Another user suggested they bring some Tim Horton's lingo into the mix.
"Call your coffee with two creams and two sugars a double-double."
While others doubled down on her love for sports and suggested some lingo.
"'Come on, boys. Get 'er done.' This is typical slang for any Canadian. The 'boys' are your home team, and 'get'er done' seems pretty obvious."
Another suggested the user through in the word "hoser."
"A hoser is someone not good enough to play hockey - just hose down the rink," a user said, while others argued the term meant a "foolish or uncultivated person."
The poster found the word "hilarious" and said they were "definitely going to call her that."
Another user suggested that they work on pronouncing Toronto as "chur-awna."