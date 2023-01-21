People From Toronto Are Sharing What Meghan Markle Was Really Like On Reddit
"She tipped us >$100 on multiple occasions."
If you've so much as glanced at the news lately, you've likely seen Meghan Markle splashed across the headlines. The former actress recently shared her side of the events that lead up to her and Harry's controversial exit from the royal family in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan.
Before all of the royal drama, however, Meghan was an actress right here in Toronto, and locals are now sharing their experiences with her in a Reddit thread.
On January 19, 2023, someone on Reddit asked, "Crew members that worked on Suits, what was Meghan Markle like?" The post has already gained hundreds of comments and reactions, and users who claim to be crew members and locals alike are not holding back.
"Worked as an AD on Suits for 2 seasons," one user wrote. "MM was nothing but kind and professional. She would joke around with the crew and would often ask how my fiancé was doing, remembered her name and we’d chat about normal things between takes."
"I worked on a Hallmark movie with her. [...] Everyone on set said she was one of the nicest cast members they’ve ever worked with," another shared.
"I worked on set on Suits. Meghan was amazing, real friendly, down to earth, and just a bright personality all around," a user posted.
Not only are crew members sharing their stories, but locals are chiming in as well.
"I didn’t work on Suits, but I did work at a Starbucks she came to frequently before going to set, and she was one of the nicest regulars I ever had," someone said.
"She knew every barista by name (even when we didn’t have our name tags on), she was always chatty and friendly with us and asking us about our lives, and she tipped us >$100 on multiple occasions."
Many of the comments are positive, and one user observed, "this whole thread is good vibes." Some people, however, don't have as fond of memories to share.
"I must have gotten her on a bad day," a user wrote. "I work at an LCBO and she was pleasant up until I asked for her ID. [...] She scoffed and asked, 'really?' And I said, 'really'… she kinda chucked it at the counter [...]."
"I was an assistant director on Suits and most people found her to be decently nice there as well. She wasn’t like loved by the crew like some actors were but she was fine to work with," another posted.
The thread is a fun glimpse into Markle's Toronto life, but, of course, isn't something to base her entire character off of.