A European Says They Are 'In Love With Toronto' & Is Considering Moving To Canada
They list a bunch of unusual things 😳.
Toronto is a special place and home to many people. But what do you love most about the city?
A European started a discussion on Reddit, including a long list of things they loved about Toronto and it's a pretty wholesome reminder.
"I'm in love with Toronto!" u/rakeee posted on Reddit. "I'm from the EU(Germany), and have been having a great time in Toronto. I'm visiting for work just for a few days and now considering moving to Canada. 😂."
They then shared a few things they loved most, and honestly, some of the listed statements are not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Toronto.
The list starts with the usual, mentioning how friendly people in Toronto are, the many ethnicities in the city, the cost of an apartment, veggie hotdogs, and the amount of construction.
But other things the Redditor mentioned include:
- People's driving skills — "I felt threatened sometimes from reckless drivers 😂" they said.
- "The courage of bikers."
- "Ice hockey seems to be a huge thing. Even the hotel staff were wearing Toronto Blue Jays caps." And don't worry, other Redditors did comment on this mistake quite a few times.
Obviously, a great list always included Tim Hortons and this person thought their French Vanilla was "perfection.
Tipping 20% was a highlight for the Redditor, and then mentioned, "how Canadians are so nice... and rich?"
People in the comments said, "I mean, after last night's game the Jays may be the city's best hockey team..."
"Omg I just love your enthusiasm! Thank you for saying such lovely things about our city, so glad you've been enjoying your visit!" another person mentioned.
Others have recommended some things to do, like going to the Toronto Islands and watching the Toronto Football Club play.