People Are Sharing Their 'Perfect Day' In Toronto & Clearly Can't Wait For The Summer
Do you prefer a picnic or a walk in the park? 😎.
What do you consider to be your "perfect day" in Toronto? Do you prefer a snowy walk during the cold months or a picnic in the summer?
We asked our Narcity audience on Facebook what their "perfect day" in Toronto looks like, and let's just say the sun needs to shine onto the city sooner rather than later.
It might be too early to start planning your summer walks because we only just started to feel the spring showers. But we can't blame you for dreaming.
One person said their perfect day in Toronto is when they "met a friend in Trinity Bellwood's park on a sunny summer day."
"We had some beers, and then we went and met friends at two different bars and played pool, and then we went and ate pho, And then wandered around the city, and then went and saw live music.￼ That's a template for me for a good summer night," they added.
Another mentioned going to Kensington Market, which for those of you who don't know, is a Toronto neighbourhood filled with diverse eats, thrift stores, and a whole bunch of hidden gems.
"I love the vibe..the shopping... The restaurants... And in the summer street vendors," someone said about Kensington Market.
"Sleeping in. Getting lunch in Kensington market. Catching an exhibit at the AGO. An 4 o'clock start Blue Jays game. Bar/restaurant hopping along Ossington Ave. Bed time," listed a person as their ideal day in the city.
While many were quite positive in their responses, others were not as cheerful.
"Taking the subway and not getting stabbed," one person commented. While another simply said, "Arrive home safe."
Others said, "The day I left Toronto was a 'perfect day' for me," or "Driving to mtl."
But putting all these comments aside, how would you describe your perfect day in Toronto?