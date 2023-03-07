Ontario's Spring Forecast Dropped & Here's When To Expect Warmth Over The Next Few Months
Sorry folks, winter is here to stay — at least according to Ontario's spring forecast.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents of the province will face a lingering winter this year, with warm-ups expected to get off to a sluggish start for most areas.
Long-term forecasts provided by the Farmers Almanac support these predictions, with March slated to be dominated by wintry weather and only a brief round of pleasant weather expected in April.
"March and even parts of April will feature several bouts of late winter weather, with periods of colder than normal temperatures and messy winter storms at times," Doug Gilham, TWN senior meteorologist, explains.
"However, we are watching the potential for a strong ending to the season with warmer and drier weather," the meteorologist adds.
May and early June will be residents' best chance for warmth with things expected to turn mostly fair and pleasant. However, scattered showers are also on the horizon.
"An active storm track is expected across southern Ontario through at least April," Gilham adds. "This will bring above-normal precipitation to southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario for the season."
On the bright side, spring flooding will be less likely in 2023, especially in southern Ontario, with TWN reporting that the province's false warm-up period melted much of the snow and ice.
The accumulation in northern Ontario was more significant but still less than last year. Although, if it snows a lot in March, it could cause a higher risk of spring flooding later in the season.
So, don't let your guard down just yet.
Will spring be early in 2023?
Despite Wiarton Willie predicting an abrupt end to winter this year, forecasts suggest the opposite to be true.
Weather experts are warning Ontarians to prepare for several periods of colder-than-normal temperatures throughout March and April — effectively dashing the province's hope of saying goodbye to snow before the warm season's official start.
What is the weather like in Ontario in April?
April will be its typical rainy self in 2023, with storms and showers expected to dominate most of the month.
The Farmer's Almanac states the month's most significant event, Easter, will likely kick off with downpours, with conditions turning fairer during its latter half.
A battleground of weather patterns is on the horizon for the upcoming month, with sunny conditions and stormy weather both in the mix.
