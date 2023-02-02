Ontario Groundhog Day 2023 Predictions Were Just Revealed & It's Looking Good
Wiarton Willie knows what's up.
If the arrival of cold weather has got you shaking your fist at snowflakes, fret not, friend. Ontario's 2023 Groundhog Day predictions are in, and they look good!
Ontario's resident rodent forecaster, Wiarton Willie, declared an early spring on Thursday morning after failing to spot his shadow.
\u201cEarly spring!\nEarly spring!\nEarly spring!\u201d— Wiarton Willie (@Wiarton Willie) 1675344391
Every February 2, the province eagerly anticipates Wiarton Willie's shadow-spotting for details on the onset of spring. If he sees his shadow, it signifies six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, milder conditions are on their way.
Crowds gather in the town each year to participate in the tradition and see Willie relay his predictions.
According to the Town of the South Bruce Peninsula, the event has been held in Wiarton for over 65 years under the guise of relieving "the boredom of winter" and having a good time.
It's so iconic that even Premier Doug Ford weighed in on the good news via Twitter on Thursday morning.
\u201cHappy Groundhog Day Ontario.\n\nWiarton Willie didn\u2019t see his shadow this morning, so here\u2019s to an early spring!\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1675346169
"Friends, today is Groundhog Day. Celebrating Groundhog Day is a tradition enjoyed by generations of Ontarians. And each year, we look forward to seeing the prediction," Ford said.
"Luckily, Wiarton Willie did not see his shadow, and we'll be having an early spring. I hope you all have a fantastic Groundhog Day," he added.
The tradition of Groundhog Day continues to thrive in the 21st century. However, it's worth noting long-term weather forecasters like the Farmer's Almanac suggest that the winter isn't going anywhere.
Ontario is predicted to see snow through February and March, so residents will want to avoid putting all their trust in Willie and stay updated with their local forecast.
