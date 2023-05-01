Ontario's May Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's What To Expect Over The Next Few Weeks
The weather is going to be a mixed bag.
Anyone who was hoping to see Ontario's weather forecast chock-full of summery temperatures this May is in for a rude awakening this week.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), southern parts of the province could record notable snow accumulations on Monday and Tuesday due to an unusually cold start to the month.
Regions along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will be amongst the most affected by the frigid temperatures, with 5 to 10 centimetres of snow possible.
There's a possibility for light snowfall in London's southern areas. However, due to the sun's rising angle, accumulation is not expected to stick around for long, particularly on paved surfaces.
Northern Ontario is also expected to receive substantial snowfall, with forecasts predicting 10 to 20 centimetres for areas north of Lake Superior.
As a result, travel may become challenging along some regions of the Trans-Canada Highway through Monday as the snow accumulates.
The dreary conditions are expected to dissipate as the first weekend of May approaches, allowing for warmer and drier weather conditions to emerge in Ontario during the second week of the month.
TWN reports that there's uncertainty surrounding the province's forecast in mid-May. However, average or warmer-than-normal temperatures are likely to dominate.
Nevertheless, the return to blissful conditions will be short-lived as the final two weeks of May are expected to transition into a pattern resembling the month's first weeks, with below-seasonal temperatures returning to Ontario.
On the bright side, the Farmer's Almanac has predicted that the Victoria Day long weekend will be filled with "fair skies."
However, given the constant changing of predictions, residents will want to stay updated with their local forecasts to ensure they're prepared.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.