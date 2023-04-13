Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting 30 C Temps This Week & It Could Break A Record
A "sneak preview" of summer. 🌞
Bust out the sunscreen, folks! Ontario's weather forecast is officially serving up beach vibes again.
According to The Weather Network (TWN) the province will experience a "sneak preview" of summer this week, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 20s on the table.
Some areas may even see temperatures as high as 30 degrees on Thursday.
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will be among the most scorching spots, with Pearson International Airport (often used as a weather marker for Ontario) forecasted to record temperatures in the 30s.
If temperatures at the airport hit 30 degrees on Thursday, it will be the earliest they've reached such a height on record, upending the current marker of April 22, 1985.
"Even if we only reach 28 degrees or 29 degrees, it will still break a record as the earliest date in April the airport has seen a temperature that high," TWN reported.
Unfortunately, the enjoyable weather conditions will be brief as a cold front is expected to move across southern Ontario on Sunday, potentially leading to showers and thunderstorms.
The cold air could be enough to transition the rain into a mix of snow by late Monday and Tuesday.
On the bright side, snow accumulation will be limited to flurries for most of southern Ontario. However, snowbelt regions and those located along Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores may receive several centimetres of snowfall.
Overall, residents will want to enjoy the hot weather while they can but be prepared for the return of winter next week.
