Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Summer-Like Temps This Week & These Spots Will Be Gorgeous
Say goodbye to your sweaters.🌞
Patio season will be in full swing for some residents this week as a warm spell prepares to dominate Ontario's weather forecast.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a high-pressure system will bring clear skies and 20-degree temperatures to southern parts of the province by Tuesday.
This will be Ontarians' first chance to enjoy consistent warmth since spring began, as cooler-than-normal conditions have dominated up until now.
Cities like Hamilton, Toronto, London and Windsor are expected to benefit the most from this summery weather, with the latter reaching temperatures as high as 23 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
However, Niagara peninsula and Oshawa residents will want their sweaters handy as both areas could see their daytime temperatures struggle to break out of the teens.
Those travelling on Tuesday could experience dramatic shifts in temperature if moving between regions.
Temperature variations in Toronto will be particularly notable, with those in the city's downtown core expected to enjoy T-shirt weather while Scarborough Bluffs residents layer up.
It's also worth noting that those living in colder parts of the province, such as Ottawa, could be stuck waiting until Thursday to enjoy the warmth.
Residents will want to check in with their local forecast before heading outdoors to ensure they are appropriately dressed.
You'll also want to lather on the sunscreen if you live in an area with clearer skies this week.
"Remember, the amount of ultraviolet radiation reaching the surface is similar to a late-August day. Protection is required to avoid a significant sunburn," TWN warns.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.