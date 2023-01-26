Canada's Spring Forecast Predicts A 'Turbulent Transition To Warmth' & Severe Weather Threats
The forecast also outlines when most of the country can expect the heat to really kick in this year! ☀️
Canada's spring forecast is calling for a "turbulent transition to warmth" with severe weather threats across the country.
The Farmers' Almanac just released its extended spring weather forecast for 2023, and it includes when it'll start to feel like spring in Canada, along with when we could get a taste of summer!
According to the new forecast, this year's season is expected to have a little bit of everything, from slush to mud to rain to snow to warmth.
There will be a slow warm-up across the country in April, along with a lot of stormy weather, so the Farmers' Almanac is calling it a "turbulent transition to warmth."
Looking at the season as a whole, though, spring should work out to near-normal temperatures in Canada this year.
When it comes to what could come down from the clouds, Ontario is expected to see a showery spring, especially in places that are around the Great Lakes.
The Farmers' Almanac has predicted a "widespread" threat of severe weather around the middle of June thanks to a surge of warm, humid, unstable air.
That will lead to rain showers, "violent" thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes across central and eastern parts of Canada.
As spring transitions into summer near the end of June, the heat is expected to really "turn on" across most of the country!
If you're wondering what the season will be like in your province, the Farmers' Almanac has also released mini spring forecasts from coast to coast.
Pleasant temperatures with normal precipitation are forecast for B.C., and near-normal temperatures with average precipitation in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
For Ontario, spring is expected to be mild and showery, while Quebec is set to get seasonal temperatures and dry conditions.
In New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland, the season is forecast to have seasonal temperatures but below-normal precipitation.