The US’ 2023 Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Be A Snowy Spring Before Brutal Heat Comes
Snow will even continue into April.
As we move further into the winter season full of snow storms and frigid temperatures, it's time to look ahead toward weather predictions for the United States in 2023.
The Farmers Almanac's prediction reveals these chilly and snowy conditions will stretch all the way into April for most of the country, which they are calling "unseasonably cold."
More specifically, the long-range forecast predicts pesky snowfall will remain unrelenting for the Great Lakes region, which will continue to see the white stuff through the fourth month of the year.
Other regions like the west coast, the heartland, and the southern states will gradually turn soggy with thunderstorms as temperatures slowly rise and the summer months inch closer.
It's basically going to be pretty gnarly and stormy around the country until the later summer months of July and August.
In terms of summer, the temperatures will be how you might expect them to be: HOT.
The recent NOAA Climate Prediction Center report shows a high probability that a harsh El Nino weather pattern could begin in late summer.
This climate shift is known to bring warmer and dry temperatures with it, the NOAA states. However, an El Nino pattern typically makes for a soaked Gulf Coast riddled with floods and hurricanes.
The Almanac predicts that every region of the United States will experience warmer temperatures than usual this summer.
We can only imagine how hard it's going to be to plan our wardrobes with all this talk of snow, thunderstorms, and heat. All in the span of a few months.