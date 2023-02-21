us winter weather

A Massive Winter Storm Is Hitting The US This Week & The Forecast Calls For Piles Of Snow

The weather will bring many "hazards."

Senior Global Editor
A highway accident during bad weather. Right: Students at a university after a snow storm.

A highway accident during bad weather. Right: Students at a university after a snow storm.

Steve Jolicoeur | Dreamstime, Dario Martin | Dreamstime

Nearly half of the United States is bracing for a huge winter storm that will sweep across the country and parts of Canada this week, with heavy snow and rain expected depending on where you live.

The U.S. National Weather Service predicts that a "major" winter storm will hit the West Coast on Tuesday and then blow through to the Northeast by Thursday, bringing with it a clear reminder that winter isn't done with us yet. The storm is expected to hit 22 states, with those closer to Canada facing 1-2 feet of snow.

Experts are also predicting that there might even be some light snow as far south as the central California valleys.

The system will bring "widespread very strong, gusty winds" across the West and the Great Plains" on Tuesday, followed by "heavy rain" and "the potential for scattered flash flooding and severe weather" in the Midwest and Plains on Wednesday, the NWS says.

The Lower Great Lakes region is also expected to get some freezing rain out of the whole thing.

The week is shaping up to be messy for many states with strong winds and a bunch of snow or rain in the forecast, which will make for "numerous weather hazards," the NWS says.

The weather is also expected to take an extreme turn on both sides of the country, with the east facing "significantly anomalous" high temps for February, while the West will be extra cold for this time of year.

The NWS map shows that it's going to be a rough week if you're on the West Coast or anywhere along the north near Canada. However, Texas and the Southeastern part of the country should be spared from the mess.

You can follow the National Weather Service for more info as the storm develops.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Josh Elliott
Senior Global Editor
Josh Elliott is a Senior Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity interviews and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...