A Massive Winter Storm Is Hitting The US This Week & The Forecast Calls For Piles Of Snow
The weather will bring many "hazards."
Nearly half of the United States is bracing for a huge winter storm that will sweep across the country and parts of Canada this week, with heavy snow and rain expected depending on where you live.
The U.S. National Weather Service predicts that a "major" winter storm will hit the West Coast on Tuesday and then blow through to the Northeast by Thursday, bringing with it a clear reminder that winter isn't done with us yet. The storm is expected to hit 22 states, with those closer to Canada facing 1-2 feet of snow.
Experts are also predicting that there might even be some light snow as far south as the central California valleys.
The system will bring "widespread very strong, gusty winds" across the West and the Great Plains" on Tuesday, followed by "heavy rain" and "the potential for scattered flash flooding and severe weather" in the Midwest and Plains on Wednesday, the NWS says.
The Lower Great Lakes region is also expected to get some freezing rain out of the whole thing.
The week is shaping up to be messy for many states with strong winds and a bunch of snow or rain in the forecast, which will make for "numerous weather hazards," the NWS says.
The weather is also expected to take an extreme turn on both sides of the country, with the east facing "significantly anomalous" high temps for February, while the West will be extra cold for this time of year.
The NWS map shows that it's going to be a rough week if you're on the West Coast or anywhere along the north near Canada. However, Texas and the Southeastern part of the country should be spared from the mess.
\u201cHere's a look at the Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) over the next 3 days, through midday Thursday. Major impacts are expected for the Western mountains and across the Upper Midwest. In fact, extreme impacts are even possible in and around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.\u201d— National Weather Service (@National Weather Service) 1676936528
You can follow the National Weather Service for more info as the storm develops.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
