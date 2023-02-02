The Groundhog Day 2023 Predictions For Canada Are Out & The Forecast Is Complicated
There's some discord among the rodents.
It is February 2, and that means today is the day a few select groundhogs in Canada will be consulted on the spring weather forecast.
And it looks like not all of Canada's famous groundhogs are seeing eye-to-eye on the results for Groundhog Day 2023.
What is Groundhog Day in Canada?
Groundhog Day is a folkloric holiday that is celebrated across North America, including Canada, and which is a less-than-scientific-way to predict how many more weeks of winter we're going to have.
Every year, a groundhog leaves its den and, if it sees its shadow, we can expect six more weeks of cold weather.
If it doesn't see it's a shadow? Well, spring is coming sooner rather than later.
And Canada has a few groundhogs that are consulted for the weather across the nation. There is one in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta, and each have their own "predictions" on the weather.
Did the groundhogs in Canada see their shadow in 2023?
\u201cIt\u2019s Official! That\u2019s a confirmed shadow! Get ready for 6 more weeks of winter, don\u2019t put away your hat and mitts yet. #ShubieSam #GroundhogDay2023 #LongWinter\u201d— Shubenacadie Sam (@Shubenacadie Sam) 1675339641
Well, that depends on where you live in Canada.
The first prognostication that came out in Canada is from Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam.
This little guy saw his shadow, so that means six more weeks of winter!
However, not all other famous groundhogs across Canada agree with him.
Fred La Marmotte
It may be one of the sad results today.
Instead of announcing whether or not the groundhog saw its shadow, event organizers announced that Quebec's groundhog, Fred La Marmotte, has died during hibernation says Global News.
Despite the sad news, there was a prediction made by a committee of volunteer children. And their verdict was that spring is going to be late this year.
Wiarton Willie
In Ontario, the main groundhog for predicting the weather is Wiarton Willie who lives in Wiarton, Ontario.
According to CTV News Toronto, Willie is at odds with his peers.
He reportedly didn't see his shadow, meaning an early spring is in store for Canada.
So there is a glimmer of hope for those looking forward to warm weather.
Manitoba Merv
\u201cManitoba Merv saw his shadow this morning. We have six more weeks of winter for Manitoba!\u201d— Oak Hammock Marsh (@Oak Hammock Marsh) 1675346960
Over in Manitoba, there is bad news for those hoping for nice weather.
The groundhog — who is actually a sock puppet and not an actual animal — located in Oak Hammock Marsh, Manitoba, saw his shadow, which means more evidence that winter is here to stay a little bit longer.
Balzac Billy
This Albertan "groundhog" isn't a groundhog at all and is actually a man in a groundhog costume.
And, according to The Weather Network, the man in groundhog's clothing has announced that he didn't see his shadow which means there will be an early spring. This makes it the only "groundhog" that agrees with Ontario's Wiarton Willie.
Of course, burrowing rodents aren't the only way to predict Canada's upcoming weather.
Canada's spring forecast is out right now and is predicting a "turbulent transition" to warmth.
Get prepared, Canada!