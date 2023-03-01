Canada's New Spring Forecast Calls For More Winter Weather Before The Season Heats Up
Canadians are being told to be patient and wait for warm spring weather. 😬
There's a new Canadian spring forecast that has predicted more winter weather is on the way before the season goes into high gear and really warms up.
According to The Weather Network's spring forecast for Canada that was released on March 1, 2023, Canadians have to "be patient" because wintry conditions are lingering across the country.
It's expected that the season will get off to "a sluggish start" in most parts of Canada and there will be a wait for consistently warm weather.
Since some places experienced spring-like weather during the last few months, The Weather Network has forecast that winter will "make up for lost time" in March and April with rounds of cold, snowy and icy conditions.
Most of Canada — B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northern Ontario — should get temperatures near or below normal for the entire season thanks to the slow warm-up at the beginning of spring.
Even parts of the country that will get near-normal and warmer-than-normal temperatures — southern Ontario, southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada — are in for an extended period of colder-than-normal temperatures in March and April.
The cold weather during those months is the result of a blocking pattern developing over the Arctic and the polar vortex being more displaced than normal in the first half of spring.
Also, there will be above-normal precipitation in southern B.C., southern Ontario, southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada while Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, northern Ontario and northern Quebec get near-normal precipitation.
Along with The Weather Network's forecast, you can also check out what the season has in store with Canada's spring forecast from the Farmers' Almanac.
It called for a "turbulent transition to warmth" and threats of severe weather across the country.
The Old Farmer's Almanac also put out a month-by-month spring forecast for Canada that broke down what weather is expected in every province from March to June!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.