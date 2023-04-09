Warmer-Than-Normal Weather Will Hit Canada This Week & Around 20 C Is Expected In Some Areas
But one province will make "the ultimate sacrifice." 😬
If you're over snowy conditions and wintery temperatures, the weather in Canada is about to get seriously warm in most of the country.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), millions of Canadians can expect "warmer-than-normal temperatures at some point this coming week" due to some high pressure making its way across the country.
Unfortunately for B.C., the province will be making "the ultimate sacrifice" as the chilly weather they will experience will amplify the warm weather for other areas to the east.
The southern parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan might reach as high as 20 C by Monday and Tuesday, while over in Ontario, the temp is set to "soar into the 20s" by Wednesday.
If you live in Toronto, you can expect a forecast of 20 C on Tuesday, 23 C on Wednesday, 25 C on Thursday and 22 C on Friday, which is set to make it "the driest stretch of weather since last September" for the city.
Moving towards the east, both Ottawa and Quebec will start warming up by Thursday and into Friday.
As for the Atlantic provinces, warmer temperatures will "attempt to spill over," but likely won't last. Sorry, Maritimes!
\u201cRidge of high pressure is about to depart on a cross-country tour. Nearly every region in #Canada anticipates warmer-than-normal temperatures this week, but one province will sit on sidelines. @50ShadesofVan @ThatMetGirl https://t.co/kEpbEUUa7w\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1680980400
For those looking forward to even toastier conditions, the Farmers' Almanac summer weather forecast for 2023 predicts a warmer-than-normal summer for most of the country as well as stormy conditions and hurricanes with the potential to cause damage.
The "sizzling" temps will kick off in in June and likely stay until early September.
With the humidex, the temperatures are expected to feel like 40 C in some areas, which is either good news or bad news depending on how you feel about the heat!
