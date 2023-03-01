Alberta's Spring Weather Forecast Is Here & It's Going To Be 'More Wintry' Than Usual
The cold weather is set to stick around.
So far this year, the weather in Alberta has been pretty mild considering it's meant to be winter, but it seems like cold weather will be sticking around into spring.
The Weather Network revealed Alberta's spring weather forecast and its bad news for Albertans as a lot of that wintery weather the province has missed out on so far this year is on its way.
Alberta will likely see a slow start to spring with "colder than normal" temperatures in the first half of the season.
TWN even goes as far as to say March and April might "look and feel more wintry" in Alberta than it did at times in the height of winter this year.
Luckily, precipitation is likely to be near-normal across most of the province, but areas in southwest Alberta might see more than normal.
The good news for those in agriculture is that spring will see soil moisture in better condition than the same time last year, but there still needs to be plenty of precipitation in central and southern parts of the province to replace groundwater following a multi-year drought.
According to the forecast, the cooler conditions are down to a fading La Niña pattern leading to a "sluggish start to spring,", especially in Western Canada.
A long-range forecast for Alberta is also predicting some pretty stormy conditions over the next few months, with "gusty winds and showery" conditions in April.
There also could be some "very unsettled" weather in May before things finally clear up ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.