BC Was Hit By A Snow Storm & 'Blizzard-Like' Conditions Are Heading For Alberta (PHOTOS)

It definitely doesn't feel like spring!

Calgary Staff Writer
Snow in Campbell River, B.C. Right: Snow at Garibaldi Lake.

Plan_Prep_Live | Twitter, Brad Atchison | Twitter

It might technically be spring but it wouldn't be Canada if there weren't some classic April snowstorms to dampen people's spirits and B.C. just got a huge helping.

Over Monday night and into Tuesday morning, B.C. really got all the seasons in one with the weather descending into heavy rain, intense storms of thunder and lightning and there was even hail.

Forecasts warned that snow could reach lower elevation areas like Simon Fraser University and parts of Vancouver Island throughout the night into Tuesday morning, residents were still shocked to see so much snow.

Twitter users in areas such as Campbell River, on the east coast on Vancouver Island took to social media to share their very snowy views on Tuesday.

The B.C. interior also wasn't safe from the snow, with people around the Sun Peaks ski resort sharing photos where there was almost no visibility and lots of snow building up.

B.C. isn't the only spot in western Canada that's expected to get hit with snow this week either.

According to The Weather Network, "blizzard-like conditions" are expected in the Prairies this week leading to heavy snow.

While southern parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are likely to see the worst of the snowstorms bringing up to 30 centimetres of snow, Alberta is also likely to see snowfall on Wednesday, April 19, which will continue into Thursday.

Cities including Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat could see between 3 and 5 centimetres of snow, TWN said.

