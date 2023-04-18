BC Was Hit By A Snow Storm & 'Blizzard-Like' Conditions Are Heading For Alberta (PHOTOS)
It definitely doesn't feel like spring!
It might technically be spring but it wouldn't be Canada if there weren't some classic April snowstorms to dampen people's spirits and B.C. just got a huge helping.
Over Monday night and into Tuesday morning, B.C. really got all the seasons in one with the weather descending into heavy rain, intense storms of thunder and lightning and there was even hail.
\u201cNorth #Nanaimo, seen the first flash round 10:30pm, then the hail started not long after. Couple of the thunders you could feel. #ShareYourWeather #BCStorm \u2066@50ShadesofVan\u2069 \u2066@CTVwdean\u2069 \u2066@MMadryga\u2069\u201d— Pat Beaton (@Pat Beaton) 1681797598
\u201cPosted too soon, it got worse! Even some hail. Central Coquitlam 5:30PM #bcstorm\u201d— Brent Ward \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Brent Ward \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1681691079
Forecasts warned that snow could reach lower elevation areas like Simon Fraser University and parts of Vancouver Island throughout the night into Tuesday morning, residents were still shocked to see so much snow.
Twitter users in areas such as Campbell River, on the east coast on Vancouver Island took to social media to share their very snowy views on Tuesday.
\u201cWhat? Excuse me? Was there a glitch in the matrix? It\u2019s April 18 in Campbell River. #bcstorm\u201d— Nancy Argyle (@Nancy Argyle) 1681825972
The B.C. interior also wasn't safe from the snow, with people around the Sun Peaks ski resort sharing photos where there was almost no visibility and lots of snow building up.
\u201cVery serious whiteout / blizzard conditions at Sun Peaks at present, near zero visibility with rapidly accumulating snow. \u2744\ufe0f \u26c4\ufe0f #BCStorm #ShareYourWeather\u201d— Jay Akerley (@Jay Akerley) 1681831942
B.C. isn't the only spot in western Canada that's expected to get hit with snow this week either.
According to The Weather Network, "blizzard-like conditions" are expected in the Prairies this week leading to heavy snow.
While southern parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are likely to see the worst of the snowstorms bringing up to 30 centimetres of snow, Alberta is also likely to see snowfall on Wednesday, April 19, which will continue into Thursday.
Cities including Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat could see between 3 and 5 centimetres of snow, TWN said.