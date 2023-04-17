The BC Weather Forecast Calls For Below Seasonal Temperatures & 'Late-Season Snowflakes'
Bundle up Vancouver!
If you were getting excited about spring — don't. Winter weather is still here in B.C., and the Vancouver weather forecast is looking cold, rainy, and even snowy.
The Weather Network warned people of "slugs of heavy precipitation" on Vancouver Island and the South Coast in the upcoming days, which doesn't sound enjoyable.
On top of that, the forecast said that heavy alpine snow is expected, and lower elevations might get some snowflakes too.
"Snow levels will drop well below 1000 metres on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the potential for some mixing for several lower elevation locations – such as the Simon Fraser University area and inland sections of Vancouver Island throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning," it said.
\u201cIf you've been hoping this week will be warmer and not rainy, B.C., we're sorry. #BCstorm\nhttps://t.co/FXQx5od2xU\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1681668001
In case you were wondering if this is normal at this time of year — it's not! TWN said that it's not common to see snow on April and May, aside from in some mountain passes.
There will be some rain to wash away the snow though. The Lower Mainland is expected to get around 30-50 mm of rainfall through Wednesday.
Fun in the sun will come eventually, but not anytime soon.
"There is no hope for warmer weather in the next seven days. Not only that, but cooler-than-seasonal temperatures are expected to dominate through late April.
Don't lose all hope though! TWN added that "despite the ups and downs, seasonal temperatures steadily climb in the weeks ahead as summer draws ever closer."