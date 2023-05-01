Wildfires Have Broken Out In Parts Of Alberta & Some Residents Are Being Told To Evacuate
Air quality is also expected to be bad around the area.
Several communities outside of Edmonton have been asked to evacuate their homes due to a wildfire in the area.
Mandatory evacuation orders being issued for areas around Parkland County and Yellowhead County since Saturday, April 29.
People in the hamlet of Entwistle, just over 100 kilometres west of Edmonton, and those living west of Range Road 65 to the Pembina River and north of Township Road 530 to Highway 16, have been told to "evacuate immediately."
The hamlet of Evansburg, residents of the Lobstick Resort and areas north of Wildwood in Yellowhead County were also issued evacuation notices.
The evacuation area spans from the east end of Chip Lake east along TWP RD 542 to RGE RD 75, north along RGE RD 75 to TWP RD 550, west along TWP RD 550 to RGE RD 80, north up RGE RD 80 to TWP RD 554, west along TWP RD 554 to RGE RD 103, south along RGE RD 103 to Chip Lake, the notice said.
Residents have been asked to take all important documents, medication, and enough food and water to be away from home for at least three days as well as any pets.
There are two reception centres for evacuees at the Wildwood Community Hall and Wabamun Jubilee Hall, where people can register, or they can call 780-203-3258.
Derrick Forsythe, information officer with Alberta Wildfire, told CBC on Sunday, April 30, that there are technically two fires in the area, with one at around 330 hectares and the other at 3,000 hectares.
"With conditions so dry, people should take heed of the notices being sent from the municipality for evacuations to get out of harm's way," Forsythe told CBC.
Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a warning for areas around Lac Ste. Anne County about poor air quality due to the smoke from the wildfires.
"Smoke from wildfires near Entwistle and Lobstick is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility near the fires," it said.
People in the area should aim to limit their exposure to wildfire smoke.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.