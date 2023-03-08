Alberta's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 20cm Of Snow & Here's When It's Going To Get Messy
It's a good weekend to stay home! 🥶❄️
Spring might technically be just around the corner, but the Alberta weather forecast has other ideas as it calls for another helping of winter weather this week with "heavy snowfall" on the way.
The latest forecast from The Weather Network said parts of the province could see up to 20 centimetres of snow or more by Saturday as "colder than seasonal temperatures" dominate so you might not want to put away your winter coats just yet.
Nadine Powell, a meteorologist at TWN said "Atmospheric rivers and the Prairies don't normally go hand in hand, but by the end of this week, parts of the region could be shovelling out of 10-20+ cm of snow."
According to Powell, the heaping of snow is down to moisture making a 5,000-kilometre journey from California.
Snow is due to start falling in Alberta on Friday morning and continue across the prairies into Saskatchewan and Manitoba later in the day.
The snowfall also going to get pretty intense as it spreads north as it's likely to get as Edmonton and the Elbow region and by Friday evening, all major routes in the province will be covered in snow.
Luckily, the snow is set to wind down on Saturday but it will leave at least 10 centimetres of snow across most of Alberta and up to 20 centimetres in southern and eastern parts of the province.
Edmonton is likely to get between five and 10 centimetres of snow while in Calgary, it will look more like 10 to 20 centimetres.
If you're meant to be travelling over the weekend, you might want to rethink that as there's expected to be "blowing snow and reduced visibility with gusty winds" especially in eastern Alberta across the border with Saskatchewan.
It seems like a good weekend to stay home!
