Calgary's Easter Weather Forecast Calls For Warm Temperatures & It Will Feel Like Spring
It's time to head outdoors!
The Easter long weekend is fast approaching and if you're still making some last-minute plans, Calgary's weather forecast hints at a sunny and warm weekend ahead.
According to the latest Calgary weather forecast from The Weather Network, the city is in for a dreamy long weekend and it might be the perfect time to get outside after a long winter.
Kicking off the long weekend, Good Friday will really live up to its name with a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures reaching around 11 degrees.
As the weekend continues, the sun will kick it up a gear and temperatures will rise again hitting 13 degrees on Saturday and a balmy 16 degrees on Sunday, brightening up any big Easter plans.
If you're lucky enough to be off on the optional stat holiday on Easter Monday too, you'll be able to get outside in some truly spring-like weather with highs of around 19 degrees.
In true Alberta form, the warm weather isn't set to hold out for the rest of the week, temperatures will be dropping and showers kicking off on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.
Despite getting off to a spring-like start, you won't want to put away raincoats just yet. Alberta's spring forecast predicted there'll be plenty of wet weather heading to the province in April with "gusty winds and showery" conditions.
Right now, May is also looking as though it will be fairly "unsettled" before clearing up ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.