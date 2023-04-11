Alberta Weather Forecast Calls For Strong Winds & Snowfall In Parts Of The Province
It's meant to be spring!
While most of Alberta had a huge helping of spring weather over the long weekend, the latest Alberta weather forecast is predicting snowfall of up to 20 centimetres and strong winds across parts of the province.
Most of the snowfall is expected in areas around the Rockies with spots around Banff, Hinton, Jasper and Nordegg under snowfall warnings from Environment Canada.
They're expected to see the worst of the snow on Tuesday, April 11, which will be heavy throughout the day before tapering off into flurries by Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, areas including Brooks, Hanna, Medicine Hat and Okotoks will be facing some strong gusts of wind of up to 100 km/h over Tuesday afternoon which have the potential to cause damage to buildings such as roof shingles and windows.
The winds are expected to ease off by the evening, EC said.
Alberta is known for having a pretty messy spring season and Tuesday's weather forecast is a pretty good example of it.
The latest forecast from The Weather Network said there's a "sharp north-south temperature divide" with parts of southern Alberta expected to hit their first 20-degree temperatures of the year. Northern and central communities instead will be dealing with snow and winds.
Alberta's biggest cities might not escape unscathed either as rain could turn to snow on Tuesday afternoon and evening which could see Edmonton with a few centimetres of snow and a trace of snow in Calgary, the forecast said.
According to TWN, temperatures will drop again in southern Alberta on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-single digits and the cooler weather will be sticking around towards the end of the week for most of the province.