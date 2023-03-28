A Comedian Threw Shade At Canada's Spring Season & It's Hilariously Accurate (VIDEO)
"Spring in Canada is like cleaning up after a home invasion."
After a pretty long winter, you might be wondering when spring starts in Canada.
Well, you wouldn't be alone... but not everyone is enthusiastic about the relatively warmer months in Canada.
Case in point, Canadian comedian Brittlestar recently took shots at Canada's confused spring season in a video that has since gone viral.
In the video, the comedian is seen taking viewers through Canada's "four very distinct seasons."
He starts by describing the summers as "scorchers" with "non-stop sunshine, high temperatures" and "days spent at the beach."
"Then there's fall. The weather's still fairly mild and the leaves on the trees put on a beautiful show."
He even has fairly nice things to say about Canadian winters. "Time for skiing, tobogganing, and staying warm by the fire."
Just when you think the video is all about educating viewers about Canadian seasons he starts talking about Canadian spring… and the soothing music abruptly comes to a halt.
"Spring in Canada is like cleaning up after a home invasion," he says, with a grimace on his face.
"You just want to forget what happened but there's signs of a struggle everywhere," he adds.
"Spring in Canada is the promise of a romantic evening that starts with being kicked squarely in the nuts."
"Spring in Canada is nature's broken promise," he continues. "We're promised flowers and beauty and we get hungover winter."
"Spring in Canada is a lie," he concludes. "Canada has four seasons alright. Summer, fall, winter and betrayal."
He then exhales and advises people visiting Canada to "pick the right time."
The video, which has racked up over 280,000 views in less than a week, had loads of comments from people agreeing and sharing their take on Canada's "four seasons."
"Fall, Winter, Betrayal and Construction," one hilarious comment reads.
"Betrayal, Construction, Dread and Where's-the-road," another one piled on.
"No one has ever described spring in Ontario so accurately and eloquently," a third TikToker said.
A few others talked about how things were different in their province.
"Not all of Canada," one TikToker stated. "In Southern B.C. we have two seasons: wet and everything is on fire."
"4 seasons in Alberta," another said. "Almost winter, winter, still winter & road construction season."
Ouch.
Many others stated that "hungover winter" was their new favourite phrase to describe spring in Canada!
If you're like many others simply waiting for the warmer temperature to kick in, Canada's summer forecast is out already.
But until it kicks in, we’re just going to have to hunker down and weather this hungover winter, eh?