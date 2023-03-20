A Canadian Comedian Rosted Pearson Airport & His 4 Points Were Painfully Accurate (VIDEO)
"Let me be the first to say sorry."
A Canadian comedian's brutally honest take on Pearson Airport has gone viral and clearly, his rant has struck a chord with people familiar with some of the most common problems with the country's busiest airport.
Toronto Pearson Airport is well known to many for wait times and delays, but in his recent video posted to Tiktok, Brittlestar highlighted the more common everyday annoyances at YYZ, from going through customs to finding your way out of the parking garage.
"If you're visiting Canada, let me be the first to say sorry," Brittlestar said at the start of the video, as he appears on screen dressed in a pilot's uniform and appeared to be impersonating some sort of airport official. "Not because it's a Canadian stereotype, but because your time here at Pearson International Airport will be packed with disappointment, frustration, and many, many times where you will ask yourself, 'Why? Why would they do it like that?'"
He then offered his hilarious takes on several different situations travellers would often find themselves in at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), starting with the standard walk through the terminal.
"Tired of sitting after a long flight? Don't worry, upon arrival will make you walk in at a reasonable distance," he joked. "(Where) you can race against the elderly, and families who've decided now is the time to let their little kids pilot their own carry-on cases."
Brittlestar also poked fun at the process of going through Canadian customs at Pearson Airport and referenced the machine that scans your passport and takes your picture.
Anyone who's been through Pearson Airport more recently has likely heard of the recent issues with baggage, and Brittlestar didn't leave that out either.
"Not sure which carousel to find your luggage at? Don't worry. We'll cram every flight in a 24-hour period onto the same one," he said.
Even down to the airport's parking situation, he joked travellers can spend "another whole day just trying to get out of the god damn parking garage," with Pearson's "now you see them, now you don't out signs."
With over 600,000 views in the video's first 24 hours and through plenty of comments, it's clear Brittlestar isn't the only one who feels this way about Pearson Airport.
"Toronto is literally becoming it’s own seperate third world country," wrote one person in the comments.
"I thought for a minute this was an actual advertisement from Pearson 😂😂" someone else wrote, while another person joked this video should be shown to all passengers flying into Toronto.
"As a frequent flyer I can attest you nailed it. Pearson is an embarrassment when compared to other major airports. 😂," read another comment.
The video adds a bit of insult to injury, as Pearson Airport also just placed 64th in Skytrax's annual ranking of the world's top 100 airports, which is 43 spots lower on the list compared to last year.