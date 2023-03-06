Air Canada's Baggage Policy At Pearson Airport Is Going Viral & It Could Cost You (VIDEO)
Don't get forced to check your bag!
A heads up for travellers at Pearson Airport has gone viral on TikTok, warning of an Air Canada carry-on baggage policy that is catching some people off guard.
While not unheard of, Air Canada's baggage allowance is resulting in some travellers having to pay unexpected fees because the bag they planned to bring on the plane with them is too big.
Solmaz, or @thecuriouscreature on TikTok, posted a video of her experience at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on March 3 and offered the heads up to anyone with plans to travel with Air Canada out of Toronto Pearson anytime soon.
"They are getting serious about their carry-on luggage situation," she said. "People are just struggling here."
In the video, multiple people are seen having quite a hard time trying to fit their carry-on luggage into a metal baggage sizer.
"I fly out of YYZ almost monthly and I've never seen them ask every single passenger to size their luggage," Solmaz explained in her video. "The wheels have to fit, so just make sure before you head to the airport."
@thecuriouscreature
PSA: measure your carry-on before showing up to YYZ! Air Canada is now super strict with carry-on luggage size. I saw so many people forced to check their bags this week because they were too big! #pearsonairport #pearsoninternationalairport #airporthack #torontopearsonairport #torontopearson #yyz #toronto
While these bagger sizers aren't uncommon to see at airports, what might seem out of the norm is an airline having every passenger measure their bag before they board.
"Air Canada is now super strict with carry-on luggage size," Solmaz wrote in her video caption. "I saw so many people forced to check their bags this week because they were too big!"
It's likely a step being taken ahead of the busier travel season ahead, with March break just around the corner and the peak summer travel season not too far behind.
In the comments, Solmaz said airline staff told her this policy was being enforced to limit flight delays caused by too many oversized bags being brought on board and having to be tagged.
Narcity reached out to Air Canada for comment on the video but and received the following response:
"Like all airlines, we have various policies and strategies to manage carry-on baggage in a way that balances the convenience of customers with our operational requirements for the efficient boarding of aircraft," said an Air Canada spokesperson in an email. "These policies are available on Air Canada’s website."
The airline clearly outlines its carry-on baggage policy on its website, which includes the same dimensions as seen on the bagger sizer — 55cm x 40cm x 23cm.
If your carry-on doesn't meet that requirement, you could face a checked-bag fee between $30 and $100, depending on where you're flying to.
"I’m not mad about it," Joelle commented on the TikTok video. "I’ve seen people bringing the largest carry-ons and putting on an Oscar-worthy performance when it doesn’t fit on the plane😂."
"Maybe they could be as strict about giving ppls checked luggage back when they lose it… 🙄" another person commented, in the wake of some more recent horror stories of travellers losing their bags.
No matter how you feel about it, it's a good policy to keep in mind if you've got a flight booked anytime soon so you can avoid being charged any extra fees.