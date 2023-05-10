Air Canada Is Hiring For Positions Across Ontario & You Could Make Nearly $30 An Hour
Travel benefits also kick in instantly! ✈️
Air Canada is not just the country's largest airline but has also been recognized as one of Canada's top employers, and for anyone searching for a job in Ontario, the company is currently hiring across the province.
Working for Air Canada doesn't just mean you have to be a flight attendant, but luckily, it does mean travel benefits no matter what position you apply for, those perks kick in instantly.
The airline currently has several roles open across Ontario, which pay up to nearly $30 an hour.
Depending on what kind of work you're interested in, some of these jobs also require little to no previous experience.
Here's a look at five roles Air Canada is currently hiring for across Ontario.
Baggage Customer Service Agent
Location: Ottawa, ON
Details: Air Canada is hiring full-time Baggage Customer Service Agents to help with its operations at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW). The airline is seeking bilingual (English and French) candidates who can regularly lift up to 70lbs and work within strict timelines, "in order to maintain on-time departures."
Pay: Starting salary of $29.66 per hour, up to 40 hours of work per week.
Cabin Service & Cleaning Attendant
Location: Toronto, ON
Details: Air Canada is hiring Cabin Service & Cleaning Attendants whose job is to clean and equip the aircraft cabin. The airline is seeking candidates who can work in shifts, can lift heavy objects, and who have a valid driver's license.
Pay: $18.85 per hour, with hourly bonuses for evening and night shifts.
Ramp Agent
Location: Thunder Bay, ON
Details: Air Canada is hiring full-time and part-time Ramp Agents for its airport operations in Thunder Bay. No previous experience is required, candidates just need to be able to lift up to 70lbs.
Pay: $16.65 per hour, with hourly bonuses for evening and night shifts.
Concierge
Location: Ottawa, ON
Details: Air Canada describes the role of the Concierge as easing the airport experience for its premium customers, and providing a service, "found in 5 star hotels." The airline is seeking candidates who have strong knowledge of local city attractions, events, restaurants and hotels and who have prior knowledge or experience in airport customer sales or airline service information. Priority will also be given to candidates who speak more than one language.
Pay: $16.65 per hour.
Flight Attendant
Location: Anywhere in Canada
Details: Air Canada is hiring Flight Attendants and seeking candidates who are safety-minded, naturally empathetic, and passionate about service excellence. Candidates must also be willing to participate in an 8-week full-time training program in Montreal or Vancouver. The airline is also looking for candidates willing to relocate (or possibly commute) to its Canadian base in Calgary or Vancouver.
Pay: $28.85 per hour with a lower hourly rate during training.