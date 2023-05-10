air canada

Air Canada Is Hiring For Positions Across Ontario & You Could Make Nearly $30 An Hour

Travel benefits also kick in instantly! ✈️

Ontario Editor
An Air Canada plane on the tarmac. Right: An Air Canada employee handling baggage.

An Air Canada plane on the tarmac. Right: An Air Canada employee handling baggage.

@aircanada | Instagram

Air Canada is not just the country's largest airline but has also been recognized as one of Canada's top employers, and for anyone searching for a job in Ontario, the company is currently hiring across the province.

Working for Air Canada doesn't just mean you have to be a flight attendant, but luckily, it does mean travel benefits no matter what position you apply for, those perks kick in instantly.

The airline currently has several roles open across Ontario, which pay up to nearly $30 an hour.

Depending on what kind of work you're interested in, some of these jobs also require little to no previous experience.

Here's a look at five roles Air Canada is currently hiring for across Ontario.

Baggage Customer Service Agent 

Location: Ottawa, ON

Details: Air Canada is hiring full-time Baggage Customer Service Agents to help with its operations at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW). The airline is seeking bilingual (English and French) candidates who can regularly lift up to 70lbs and work within strict timelines, "in order to maintain on-time departures."

Pay: Starting salary of $29.66 per hour, up to 40 hours of work per week.

Air Canada Baggage Customer Service Agent job posting.

Cabin Service & Cleaning Attendant 

Location: Toronto, ON

Details: Air Canada is hiring Cabin Service & Cleaning Attendants whose job is to clean and equip the aircraft cabin. The airline is seeking candidates who can work in shifts, can lift heavy objects, and who have a valid driver's license.

Pay: $18.85 per hour, with hourly bonuses for evening and night shifts.

Air Canada Cabin Service & Cleaning Attendant job posting.

Ramp Agent

Location: Thunder Bay, ON

Details: Air Canada is hiring full-time and part-time Ramp Agents for its airport operations in Thunder Bay. No previous experience is required, candidates just need to be able to lift up to 70lbs.

Pay: $16.65 per hour, with hourly bonuses for evening and night shifts.

Air Canada Ramp Agent job posting.

Concierge 

Location: Ottawa, ON

Details: Air Canada describes the role of the Concierge as easing the airport experience for its premium customers, and providing a service, "found in 5 star hotels." The airline is seeking candidates who have strong knowledge of local city attractions, events, restaurants and hotels and who have prior knowledge or experience in airport customer sales or airline service information. Priority will also be given to candidates who speak more than one language.

Pay: $16.65 per hour.

Air Canada Concierge job posting.

Flight Attendant

Location: Anywhere in Canada

Details: Air Canada is hiring Flight Attendants and seeking candidates who are safety-minded, naturally empathetic, and passionate about service excellence. Candidates must also be willing to participate in an 8-week full-time training program in Montreal or Vancouver. The airline is also looking for candidates willing to relocate (or possibly commute) to its Canadian base in Calgary or Vancouver.

Pay: $28.85 per hour with a lower hourly rate during training.

Air Canada Flight Attendant job posting.

From Your Site Articles
Stuart McGinn
Ontario Editor
Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.

Air Canada Is Hiring In Toronto & Some Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree

Air Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country & Some Offer Special Travel Benefits

Air Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid To Travel The World

Air Canada Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid Up To $29 Per Hour

Air Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country Right Now & They Don't Require A Degree

Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants For $28 An Hour In Toronto & You Might Qualify

Air Canada Is Hiring In Toronto RN & Some Of The Benefits Are Unreal

Loading...