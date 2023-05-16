VIA Rail Is Hiring In Ontario & You Can Start At Over $26 An Hour Without A Degree
Other roles with higher qualifications pay much more! 💰
If you're searching for a job in Ontario, VIA Rail Canada is hiring for several roles across the province right now and there are plenty of high-paying positions available that you don't need a degree to qualify for.
Along with good pay, these VIA Rail careers come with benefits including health, dental, and eye care, not to mention added travel perks with employees getting access to train passes for themselves and their dependents.
If the money and the perks aren't enough to pique your interest, VIA Rail Canada was also just named the most reputable company and top employer in transportation, according to a study conducted by Leger.
With all of that in mind, here are the full-time VIA Rail jobs currently available in Ontario right now:
On Train Service Attendant (Ottawa)
Details: The On Train Service Attendant is responsible for various aspects of customer servicing including assisting VIA Rail passengers with their baggage, selling and serving meals and beverages on board, as well as ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.
In this role, you can expect a variable, on-call schedule and could be away from home for up to three days at a time as you travel on train trips departing from Ottawa.
VIA Rail is currently looking to fill six positions for this role.
Who should apply: Anyone with experience in customer service who can speak both English and French and is able to lift up to 50 lbs.
Pay: $26.28 per hour.
Maintenance of Way Worker
Details: The Maintenance of Way Worker is responsible for maintaining and repairing track and related equipment in VIA Rail's yards, workshops, and buildings.
The full-time position comes with a 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. schedule, Monday to Friday.
Who should apply: VIA Rail is seeking candidates with railway experience who have their C.R.O.R Rules 105 qualification, and a valid G class driver's license.
Pay: $28.09 to $37.33 per hour.
On Train Service Attendant (Toronto)
Details: The On Train Service Attendant is responsible for various aspects of customer servicing including assisting VIA Rail passengers with their baggage, selling and serving meals and beverages on board, as well as ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers.
Who should apply: In this role, you can expect a variable, on-call schedule and could be away from home for up to three days at a time as you travel between Toronto, Windsor, Niagara Falls, and Montreal.
VIA Rail is currently looking to fill six positions for this role.
Pay: $26.28 per hour.
Senior Project Manager
Details: This temporary role as Senior Project Manager (New Fleet) is responsible for managing all aspects of small and large-scale VIA Rail projects from conception to implementation.
Who should apply: VIA Rail is seeking senior-level candidates for this role with a high amount of relevant experience required, including a degree in an engineering field, construction management experience, and overall, 10 to 15 years of relevant work experience.
Pay: $102,816 to $133,056 per year.